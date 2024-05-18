Zayed Khan reclaims Artistes’ Association membership, Will Nipun lose hers?

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

The controversy surrounding the election of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association (BFAA) continues unabated.

The election for the 2024-26 term of BFAA was held on April 19, with the Misha-Dipjol panel emerging victorious. However, a month after the election, the defeated general secretary candidate, Nipun, filed a writ with the High Court seeking the cancellation of the committee. The writ also requested a restraining order against the newly elected committee. 

In an interview, Nipun criticised the decision, stating that the position of general secretary has been granted to someone without an education. "It is not the place for an uneducated and uncultured person," she remarked.

Nipun's membership now may be cancelled for such comments. DA Tayeb, vice president of the committee, said, "Nipun's comments are really disappointing. She not only belittled Dipjol bhai but also humiliated the entire film industry. We will issue her a notice regarding these remarks. If she fails to provide a satisfactory response, her membership will be revoked."

On the other hand, the current new committee reinstated the membership of actor Zayed Khan. Regarding the matter, DA Tayeb stated, "After reviewing the explanation provided by Zayed Khan in his letter, we found it to be satisfactory and true, so we reinstated his membership."

