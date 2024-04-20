TV & Film
Ilias Kanchan on Misha-Dipjol’s victory

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Ilias Kanchan on Misha-Dipjol’s victory
Photos: Star and Collected

Actor and current president of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association (BFAA) Ilias Kanchan has extended his congratulations to the newly elected leaders, Misha Sawdagar and Monowar Hossain Dipjol. He shared his thoughts on the recently concluded election, on his social media platform.

Reflecting on the election, Kanchan expressed his gratitude towards the artistes for their enthusiastic participation, which infused vitality into BFDC for a day. "I hope the floors of BFDC will soon be bustling with film shoots once again," he added. 

Kanchan urged the elected leaders to work harmoniously, emphasising the importance of unity over dwelling on the outcomes of victory and defeat.

He further stated, "Without delving into the extent of my accomplishments over the past two years as a leader, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to my fellow artistes for their immense love and support in electing me during the last election." 

"Although I must relinquish my leadership role, I offer my wholehearted support to the newly elected leaders. Through cinema, I've had the privilege of receiving love from the people of our country. I firmly believe our artistes will play a crucial role in addressing the current crisis and ushering in positive changes," concluded Ilias Kanchan.

 

push notification