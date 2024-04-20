TV & Film
Artistes have shown love, and I will reciprocate that love: Misha Sawdagar

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Misha Sawdagar has been elected president of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association for the third consecutive time, defeating veteran actor Mahmud Koli. Monowar Hossain Dipjol secured the position of general secretary.

Following his victory, he shared his thoughts with The Daily Star. Misha Sawdagar stated, "I am grateful to the creator. I express my gratitude to the film artists of Bangladesh. They have shown love by voting for me and the panel. Artists have shown love, and I will reciprocate that love."

Reflecting on defeating Mahmud Koli to become president, Misha Sawdagar remarked, "He is a much-respected artist. I respect him. I love everyone. This love from artists will remain in my heart forever."

Regarding the festive voting environment, he commented, "This year's vote was festive. Artists have voted for their preferred candidates."

When asked about the first task he will undertake as president, Misha Sawdagar replied, "The film artists' association is a family. Firstly, we will gift a beautiful cabinet. Then we will establish good relations with all film-related organizations. We will prioritize the needs of the artists."

Explaining the overwhelming support for the Film Artistes Association's election, he stated, "Artists are everyone's beloved. They work for people. This is why there is so much support for the Film Artistes Association's election."

Responding to a question about his confidence before the victory, he confidently asserted, "I said this based on inner belief. I have been a leader of the association twice. I have been by the side of artists in their happiness and sorrows. From that belief, I said they will vote, and we will win."

"As the new president of the Film Artistes Association, I want to do this job better than before", said Misha Sawdagor, wrapping up his remarks.

 

