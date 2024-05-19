Nipun is either mentally unstable or influenced: Zayed Khan

Zayed Khan has regained his membership in the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association. Following their years-long feud, on March 2, Nipun Akter had announced the cancellation at the association's annual picnic and general meeting. Then, upon winning the 2024-26 session of Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association election, the Misha Sawdagor and Monowar Hossain Dipjol led panel reinstated the actor's membership.

Recently, Zayed Khan addressed some issues in detail with The Daily Star in an exclusive interview. The actor also shed light on regaining his membership, his feud with fellow artiste Nipun, his love life, marriage, and his current showbiz projects.

You've regained your membership in the Film Artistes' Association. Why was your membership revoked in the first place?

I would say truth has prevailed. Nipun herself held the position through illegal means. Then she revoked my membership unlawfully. Upon being elected, the new leaders of the association investigated my case. They asked for an explanation from me, which I provided. As they deem my reasoning appropriate, they decided to reinstate my membership.

Do you have any personal issues with actress Nipun Akter?

I have no personal issues with Nipun. What I think is that she is suffering from some kind of psychological issue. Otherwise, why would she act this way? She does it solely to get the undue privileges of the association's chair. I've never seen such a shameless woman in my life. Perhaps there's some influential power backing her up, which is why she acts like this.

Why do you think she is acting this way?

The day the Misha-Dipjol panel won, she (Nipun) herself garlanded Dipjol bhai and addressed that she sees Dipjol bhai as a father figure. Now, a month after the election, she's saying all sorts of things, calling them 'illiterate' and 'ignorant' without hesitation. She realizes she has nothing now, and has started making drama. An actor cannot be so despicable. Such artists are tarnishing the reputation of others. I hope she realizes this.

There are many rumors about your marriage on social media. What is the truth about your marriage? Are you pursuing anyone right now?

The marriage rumors are completely false. A television presenter just mentioned it casually, and started baseless rumors. If I get married, I will inform everyone. I'm not the type to marry quietly. I have no relationship with anyone. I am not in love with any girl.

Can you tell us about your current and upcoming engagements?

Today, I am flying to an event. I'm speaking with you right after landing. I am very busy every day. A few days ago, I returned from Australia. On May 26-27, I have another big show in London. Besides that, you can see me in an advertisement with Shakib Al Hasan, directed by the renowned filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. All in all, I am very busy now. Many people in the industry don't want me to prosper and because of that, are talking nonsense and spreading rumors.