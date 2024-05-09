Nusraat Faria, Zayed, and Protic rock Sydney event

TV & Film
Thu May 9, 2024 11:40 AM
Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 11:52 AM

Photo: Collected

Recently, Zayed Khan and Nusraat Faria from Dhallywood brought down the house in Sydney with their energetic dance performances, entertaining Bangladeshi expatriates in Australia. Popular musician Protic Hasan also had everyone grooving to his peppy beats at the "Boishakhi Adda" event organissed by Fagun Hawa Inc Australia at the Orion Function Centre in Campsie, Sydney last Sunday.

Photo: Collected

Based on an article from Prothom Alo, the "Boishakhi Adda" event commenced on a cloudy afternoon in Sydney. To kick off the programme, Protic Hasan performed popular Bangladeshi songs, delighting the expatriate audience. Afterward, Nusraat Faria captivated everyone with her scintillating performance.

Photo: Collected

Zayed Khan delighted expatriate Bangladeshis at the event with his entertaining performance. During the event, he showcased his dance skills to popular Dhallywood movie songs and engaged the audience in humorous and inviting conversations. The attendees even requested to see his famous viral 'digbaji' (cartwheel). Many at the event found Zayed Khan's humour refreshing and distinct from his internet persona portrayed in the viral video.

Photo: Collected

Zayed Khan shared with Prothom Alo his experience of traveling to Sydney, saying, "I receive love wherever I go. I have many fans in Sydney as well, and I truly appreciated their warm reception. It was a beautiful event."

Prior to this event, he also attended another event in Melbourne, Australia. These three artistes are currently touring Sydney and are expected to return home on May 10.

 

