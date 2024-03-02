If someone becomes ‘Rajkumar’, I will be king: Zayed Khan

There was a time when Eid films were predominantly associated with Shakib Khan's movies in Bangladesh. However, in recent years, there has been a shift in this trend. Alongside Shakib's films, those of other actors are also making their mark in the Eid market. Some films are even competing well in terms of business.

As Eid approaches, Shakib is gearing up for the occasion with his upcoming film "Rajkumar", directed by Himel Ashraf. Additionally, announcements for several other movies slated for Eid releases have been made. Amongst them are three films starring Sariful Razz– "Omar", "Dewaler Desh", and "Kajol Rekha". Furthermore, there are other films such as Jaaz Multimedia's production "Potu" and another titled "Meghna Konya," amongst a few others.

Recently added to this list is the film "Sonar Char", starring Zayed Khan, Moushumi, and Omar Sani. Directed by Zahid Hossain, the film's poster and trailer were officially revealed on February 28, along with the announcement of its release during Eid-ul-Fitr. Zayed also urged the producers not to back down from releasing the film despite facing strong competition.

When asked about competing with Shakib, Zayed responded, "If someone becomes 'Rajkumar,' then I will be the king, won't I? That's not a big deal; it's not about fighting or competing. There was a time in the industry when around 16-17 movies used to be released simultaneously, right? Now, it has decreased due to various reasons."

He added, "Films will come as per people's preferences; he [Shakib] might get more halls than me because he is my senior, however, which one the audience will accept in the end, is up to them. We haven't produced the movie to fight with anyone."

Zayed's debut film "Bhalobasha Bhalobasha" was released during Eid, and after many years, his film will be released during the biggest festival in the country. He expressed his excitement and shared, "I am confident that people won't be disappointed after watching 'Shonar Char'. The effort we have put into making this film will surely resonate with the audience."

He also shared that the director invested all of his time and effort to ensure Zayed's performance was top-notch and different from his previous roles. "If luck favours us, and journalists support us, then the film will surely achieve commercial success."

The film also features Snigdha, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Shabnam Parvin, Abul Hossain Mazumder, Shaon Ashraf, and Papiya Mahi, among others.