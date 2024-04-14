‘Biri’ hits Times Square billboard

The recently released widely circulated song "Biri" written, tuned, and composed by Kaushik Hossain Taposh has reached a significant milestone. Published by TM Records, this song has been voiced by singer Parvez Sazzad.

Notably, Taposh directed the music video for the song featuring Dhallywood star Zayed Khan under the banner of TM Productions. Farzana Munny has been credited with styling and producing the video.

A delighted Parvez shared the news via his Facebook handle expressing, "As a lesser-known musician, it's truly an honour to showcase "Biri", a creation of Taposh bhai, featuring his lyrics, music, and video direction. Published by TM Records, a top Bangladeshi production company, having it featured on Times Square's iconic billboard in New York is a moment of immense pride."

"We are committed to continuing this journey of sharing Bengali songs with the global stage, by the grace of Allah. Your love and inspiration fuel our determination," he added.

Taposh has also shared videos of "Biri" being featured on the billboard via his Facebook handle.