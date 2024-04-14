Music
Taposh-Munny become grandparents, celebrate on Times Square billboard

Taposh-Munny become grandparents, celebrate on Times Square billboard
Photos: Collected

Pahela Baishakh has become even more special for Gaan Bangla's musical couple Kaushik Hossain Taposh and Farzana Munny as they have welcomed their grandchild today.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

To add to the occasion the duo announced the birth of their grandchild, Fayzaan Mirza Beg, ceremoniously through a feature on a billboard at Times Square, New York.

The billboard prompt read, "Welcome Fayzaan Mirza Beg. Prince of Nazish Arman Beg and Salmaan Mirza Beg. Beloved angel of Nyah and Nazora khala and your proud grandparents Taposh and Munny." 

Nazish Arman Beg and Salmaan Mirza Beg thus have officially become parents to Fayzaan.

Musician and producer Taposh is currently serving as the managing director and CEO of Gaan Bangla while Farzana Munny is the chairperson of Gaan Bangla.

Kaushik Hossain TaposhFarzana Munny
