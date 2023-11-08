'Prohelika' team celebrates Taposh's birthday at TM records

Gaan Bangla's CEO Kaushik Hossain Taposh started his birthday on a festive note. He cut a cake with his lovely family and beautiful wife, Farzana Munny, when the clock struck 12.

The "Prohelika" team decided to surprise the Gaan Bangla CEO by dropping by the TM records office.

Chayanika Chowhury posted a status where she shared pictures from the event and wished Taposh on his birthday.

"Happy birthday Gaan Bangla' CEO Kaushik Hossain Taposh. Today is your birthday and we are really grateful for this day. Thank you so much Munny bhabhi for the wonderful treat to the 'Prohelika' team. We had so much fun enjoying the sumptuous dishes and listening to music all night long. I have never seen such wonderful personalities Taposh Bhai and Munny bhabhi in the media. They are so humble and down to earth. I am personally indebted to them and some debts are never repaid," read her post.

TM Films are gearing up for the release of their film. Directed by Taneem Rahman Angshu, the film stars Pori Moni, Bubly, Musfiq R Farhan, Abul Kalam Azad, Shahidul Alam Sachchu, among others.