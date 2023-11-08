An afternoon with the stars

The winners of Blender’s Choice- The Daily Star OTT and Digital Content Awards 2022 spend an afternoon at The Daily Star

In the heart of Dhaka, where heavy traffic often rules the day, a fresh breeze of excitement and glamour swept through The Daily Star's office. The winners of the Blender's Choice - The Daily Star OTT and Digital Content Awards 2022 graced the premises for a meet and greet, followed by a refreshing after-party, transforming an ordinary day into a joyful celebration.

Mahfuz Anam, the editor and publisher of The Daily Star, played the perfect host, extending a warm welcome to the gathering of stars. Light conversations filled the air, leading up to a sumptuous lunch that brought everyone together.

The guests who were present last afternoon included Afran Nisho, Mehazabien Chowdhury, Tasnia Farin, Sallha Khanam Nadia, Syed Ahmed Shawki, Mohammad Touqir Islam, Khayam Sanu Sandhi, Masha Islam, Neamoth Ullah Masum, Ruslan Rehman, Atia Rehman Shetu, Redoan Rony, Sakib R Khan, Anindo Banerjee, Enayet Chowdhury, Rasheduzzaman Rakib. The hosts of the award function, Yash Rohan, Sarah Alam and Naziba Basher, also attended the event.

Amidst the casual setting, the talented artistes engaged in jovial conversations, sharing anecdotes about their ongoing projects and updates from their personal lives. Laughter and camaraderie were the order of the day, as they made the most of this special gathering.

The highlight of the evening was a mesmerising duet performance by Masha Islam and Ruslan Rehman, who graced the audience with their rendition of "Porojibi Shohorer Gaan" from the web-series "Ladies and gentlemen".

The musical talents continued to flow as Khayam Sanu Sandhi took the stage to present an original production, followed by a delightful performance from Tasnia Farin, who sang "Imagine" by John Lennon, with Sandhi accompanying her on the guitar.

As the evening wound down, it was a gathering of stars that will be etched in the memories of all those present, a true celebration of creativity and camaraderie.