‘Neel Joler Kabbyo’ trailer to release this week

The much-anticipated trailer of Nisho, Mehazabien starrer "Neel Joler Kabbyo" is set to release on Thursday.

The Shihab Shaheen directorial web-film is scheduled to be released on the popular OTT platform iScreen on November 16.

Poster of the film

After the immense success of the web-film "Redrum", the Afran Nisho and Mehazabien Chowdhury duo were not seen in any OTT content together. They will however come together for this web-film by Shihab Shaheen.

The platform had already revealed the first poster of the film on November 1, on their social media. The poster shows Mehazabien and Nisho standing by the seashore, holding hands, during the twilight hours.

Confirming the release, director Shihab Shaheen said, "The audience will get to see a fantastic story in this film. Besides, Nisho and Mehazabien have a dedicated fan base. I believe that even the general audience will enjoy the content."

"The web-film will center around one of its protagonists – a girl's fascination for the sea. When we were shooting this, OTT platforms were not popular. During and post-pandemic it had and has been rising in demand. Also, we had to cancel the shooting of this project four times. Later, this web-film was produced for iScreen," the director further added.