Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Nov 7, 2023 07:41 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 08:40 PM

Most Viewed

Entertainment

‘Neel Joler Kabbyo’ trailer to release this week

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Nov 7, 2023 07:41 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 08:40 PM
Photos: Collected

The much-anticipated trailer of Nisho, Mehazabien starrer "Neel Joler Kabbyo" is set to release on Thursday.

The Shihab Shaheen directorial web-film is scheduled to be released on the popular OTT platform iScreen on November 16.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Poster of the film

After the immense success of the web-film "Redrum", the Afran Nisho and Mehazabien Chowdhury duo were not seen in any OTT content together. They will however come together for this web-film by Shihab Shaheen.

The platform had already revealed the first poster of the film on November 1, on their social media. The poster shows Mehazabien and Nisho standing by the seashore, holding hands, during the twilight hours.

Confirming the release, director Shihab Shaheen said, "The audience will get to see a fantastic story in this film. Besides, Nisho and Mehazabien have a dedicated fan base. I believe that even the general audience will enjoy the content."

Read more

I want to compete with none but myself: Tania Brishty

"The web-film will center around one of its protagonists – a girl's fascination for the sea. When we were shooting this, OTT platforms were not popular. During and post-pandemic it had and has been rising in demand. Also, we had to cancel the shooting of this project four times. Later, this web-film was produced for iScreen," the director further added.

 

Related topic:
Afran NishoMehazabien ChoudhuryRedrumShihab ShaheeniScreenOTTwebfilmNisho and Mehazabien in OTTNisho Mehazabien in webfilm Neel Joler Kabbyo
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Draft OTT regulations: They'll be threat to free speech, says speakers at webinar

Draft OTT regulations: They'll be threat to free speech, says speakers at webinar

‘Celebrity Cricket League’

‘Celebrity Cricket League’ kicks off today

Moments from the country's premiere OTT event

Moments from the country's premiere OTT event

2w ago
Nisho, Mehazabien to grace OTT again

Nisho, Mehazabien to grace OTT again

6d ago
Mamo

Thankful to Shihab Shaheen for liberating me: Mamo

|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৮ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১৮৯৫

এ নিয়ে চলতি বছর ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত হয়ে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি রোগীর সংখ্যা ২ লাখ ৮৩ হাজার ৫৯৩ জনে পৌঁছেছে।

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কাল থেকে মেট্রোরেলের প্রথম ট্রিপ সকাল ৭.১০টায়

৫৭ মিনিট আগে