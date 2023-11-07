I want to compete with none but myself: Tania Brishty

Tania Bristy is an actress from this generation who has gained recognition by acting in numerous television dramas. She is most often seen sharing the screen with the prolific actor Mosharraf Karim. Currently, she is busy with the shooting of a tele-fiction.

In a recent interview with The Daily Star, Tania shared her experiences working alongside Mosharraf Karim and discussed her current projects.

What are your aspirations in the world of acting?

I want to challenge myself and compete with none but myself. I always seek to take on demanding and distinctive roles that will leave a lasting impact on the audience.

You've worked in several TV dramas alongside Mosharraf Karim. How was the experience?

I've had the privilege of working in numerous TV dramas with the immensely talented Mosharraf Karim. He consistently provides invaluable support to his fellow actors during shoots and cooperates exceptionally well. This is one of his outstanding qualities.

As an actor, what kind of benefits can one obtain from him?

He provides full cooperation in everything related to understanding the character, starting from dialogues. There's a lot to learn from him, and I've learned a great deal. One can learn something new from Mosharraf Karim every day. It's the generous and kind nature of a great actor. He has a significant contribution in terms of my learning of acting.

Is it challenging to act alongside someone of Mosharraf Karim's caliber?

Working with him is indeed challenging, and acting alongside him can be demanding. However, his support makes it manageable. His presence and guidance truly facilitate the process.

Any thought about acting in films?

If the right character and a compelling story come my way, I would certainly consider acting in films. Every actor aspires to grace the big screen, but for now, I'm focused on TV dramas.

What are you currently occupied with?

I recently shot in Tangail for a drama called "Bhai Chhyaka Khay" directed by Shokal Aahmed. Mosharraf Karim is also part of this drama, and I am playing the role of a commissioner.

What are your dreams when it comes to acting?

My ultimate dream is to work on the international stage.