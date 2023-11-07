TV & Film
Ferdous and Purnima to co-host National Film Awards

Photo: Collected

Like clockwork the names of the recipients of the National Film Awards 2022, this year, were recently announced. The awards will be handed out to the winners by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 14 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center.

Popular stars Ferdous and Purnima have been announced as this year's hosts, who are already adept at maintaining an enjoyable camaraderie as a duo.

In regard to being the host for the event, Ferdous told The Daily Star, "This year marks the eighth consecutive occasion that I will be hosting the National Film Awards ceremony and Purnima will co-host with me for the fourth successive time. We have begun preparations, and discussions are underway regarding our activities during hosting.

This year the Best Actor Award went to Chanchal Chowdhury for his outstanding performance in the film "Hawa". On the other hand, the Best Actress Award is shared by Jaya Ahsan and Reekita Nondine Shimu for their roles in the films "Beauty Circus" and "Shimu" respectively.

Kamrul Alam Khan Khasru and Rawshan Ara Rozina have been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for their contributions to the film industry.

