National Film Awards 2022 announced

Today, the Ministry of Information unveiled the distinguished recipients of the 2022 National Film Awards, a highly regarded recognition in the realm of Bangladeshi cinema. Annually, the government bestows accolades to artistes across diverse categories for their outstanding contributions to the film industry.

In the current year, the National Film Awards have been granted across a spectrum of 27 categories, totaling 33 esteemed awards for 17 films. The official list of awardees has been unveiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and we invite you to explore these deserving honourees.

Kamrul Alam Khan Khasru and Rawshan Ara Rozina have been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for their contributions to the film industry.

Mohammad Abdul Qayyum's production, "Kura Pokkhir Shunne Ura" and Md Tamzid Ul Alam's "Poran" have been jointly announced as winners in the Best Film category.

The Best Director award has been bagged by Rubaiyat Hossain for her film "Shimu".

Chanchal Chowdhury has been recognised as the Best Actor for his performance in "Hawa", whereas Jaya Ahsan ("Beauty Circus"), and Reekita Nondine Shimu ("Shimu"), will jointly receive the Best Actress accolade.

While the Best Supporting Actor award goes to Nasir Uddin Khan for his performance in "Poran"; Afsana Mimi will receive the Best Supporting Actress award for "Paap Punno". The Best Actor in a Negative Role award will go to Subhasish Bhowmik for "Deshantor".

Deepu Imam will be given the Best Actor (Comedy) for "Operation Sundarbans".

Bristi Akther ("Rohingya"), and Muntaha Amelia ("Birotto"), will jointly receive the Best Child Artiste award for their performances in the respective films. Additionally, "Kura Pokkhir Shunne Ura" will take home another award as Farzina Akhtar earns herself a special award in this same category.

Ripon Khan will receive the Best Music Director award for "Payer Chhaap". Bappa Mazumder ("Operation Sundarbans") and Chandan Sinha ("Hridita") are to receive Best Singer awards in the male category.

Atiya Anisha will receive the Best Singer award in the female category for "Payer Chhaap".

The Best Lyricist award goes to Robiul Islam Jibon for "Dheere Dheere" from "Poran", while Shouquat Ali Imon will be given the Best Composer award for "Ei Shohorer Pothe Pothe" from "Payer Chhaap".

Faridur Reza Sagar ("Damal") and Khorshed Alam Khosru ("Golui") will jointly be recognised with the Best Script Writer awards, while the Best Screenplay Writer award will go to Mohammad Abdul Qayyum for "Kura Pokkhir Shunne Ura".

S A Haque Olike's writing for "Golui" has helped him win the Best Dialogue award.

The Best Editing award will go to Sujon Mahmud for "Shimu"; Best Art Direction to Himadri Barua and Best Cinematography to Asaduzzaman Mojnu for the film "Rohingya".

Ripon Nath, from the team of "Hawa" will be receiving the Best Sound Designer award, while Best Costume Designer and Makeup award will be going to Tansina Shawon for "Shimu". The Best Make-up Man award goes to Khokon Mollah for "Operation Sundarbans".

"Ghore Fera", produced by S M Kamrul Ahsan Lenin, will be recognised as the Best Short Film, while the Best Documentary Film award will go to "Bangabandhu and Dhaka University", produced by Dr A J M Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan.