Chanchal Chowdhury recognised as 'Best Bangali' in Kolkata

Three-time National Film Award-winning actor Chanchal Chowdhury has recently received the Shera Bangali (Best Bangali) Award in Kolkata. The ABP Ananda Shera Bangali Shommanona 2023 has been awarded to him for his contribution to the field of acting.

In conversation with The Daily Star, the "Karagar" famed actor shared that he is elated with this achievement. "Being a Bangladeshi, receiving this award is extremely overwhelming for me," he shared. "As an actor, I have received many awards from my own country. I am grateful to the people for showering me with all their love. I am honoured to get such recognition from India, it really means a lot to me. I express my love and gratitude to everyone who was involved in organising the event."

He further expressed, "It is essentially an achievement for Bangladesh. My own country comes first for me. Through artistic endeavours, I brought this honour to my country. I don't consider my achievements to be solely mine; I consider them to be in the hearts of the audience and the people of my country."

In response to a question, the "Hawa" actor stated, "Whenever I receive an award, I consider it a collective achievement of the audience, fans, and everyone associated with the project. The credit goes to everyone involved."

The memorable evening had the stars and famous personalities from the other side of the border in attendance.

Chanchal Chowdhury very recently took home the National Film Award for the third time, owing to his powerful performance in the film, "Hawa".

A few days ago, Chanchal visited London with a focus on Indian Bengali cinema. He participated in the London Indian Film Festival where his upcoming film "Padatik" was screened. "It was a fantastic experience at the London Film Festival," said the actor.

Now, the film is going to the 28th Kerala International Film Festival. "I have received the invitation. It would have been great if I could attend the festival," added Chanchal. "However, due to previously established commitments given to a project, I may not be able to go. Nevertheless, the presence of 'Padatik' at the festival brings me a lot of joy."