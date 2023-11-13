‘Priyotoma’ duo Balam-Konal to perform at National Film Awards 2022

The National Film Awards 2022 ceremony, honouring artists and artisans in cinema, will take place tomorrow (November 14). This year's award ceremony will feature a melodious performance by the duo Balam and Konal, singing their super-hit song "Priyotoma."

The title track of the film "Priyotoma," starring Shakib Khan and Idhika, has garnered immense popularity among fans. The singers are currently busy rehearsing to deliver a fabulous performance on stage in front of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tomorrow.

Konal expressed, "It's a great honour for me to have sung the song 'O Priyotama' in front of the esteemed President earlier. Now, to perform this song before the honourable Prime Minister fills me with joy."

This years National Film Awards 2022, will witness dance performance by Sadia Islam Mou, Nusraat Faria, Mahiya Mahi, Tama Mirza, Zayed Khan-Achol, Symon-Dighi, Ador Azad-Puja Chery, Sohana Saba- Gazi Abdun Noor. The programme will be hosted by popular on-screen duo Ferdous and Purnima.