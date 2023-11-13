Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Nov 13, 2023 12:49 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 13, 2023 12:59 PM

Most Viewed

Music

‘Priyotoma’ duo Balam-Konal to perform at National Film Awards 2022

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Nov 13, 2023 12:49 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 13, 2023 12:59 PM
Photo: Collected

The National Film Awards 2022 ceremony, honouring artists and artisans in cinema, will take place tomorrow (November 14). This year's award ceremony will feature a melodious performance by the duo Balam and Konal, singing their super-hit song "Priyotoma."

The title track of the film "Priyotoma," starring Shakib Khan and Idhika, has garnered immense popularity among fans. The singers are currently busy rehearsing to deliver a fabulous performance on stage in front of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tomorrow.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Konal expressed, "It's a great honour for me to have sung the song 'O Priyotama' in front of the esteemed President earlier. Now, to perform this song before the honourable Prime Minister fills me with joy."

Read more

Zayed Khan to perform at National Film Awards 2022

This years National Film Awards 2022, will witness dance performance by Sadia Islam Mou, Nusraat Faria, Mahiya Mahi, Tama Mirza, Zayed Khan-Achol, Symon-Dighi, Ador Azad-Puja Chery, Sohana Saba- Gazi Abdun Noor. The programme will be hosted by popular on-screen duo Ferdous and Purnima.

Related topic:
National Film Award 2022BalamKonalPriyotoma
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Balam returns to playback with ‘O Priyotoma’ song

Balam returns to playback with ‘O Priyotoma’ song

The show must go on!

A fire kindles inside Konal

A fire kindles inside Konal

Shakib Khan’s ‘Priyotoma’ to make its OTT debut

Shakib Khan’s ‘Priyotoma’ to make its OTT debut

National Film Awards 2022 announced

National Film Awards 2022 announced

1w ago
ডলার ও টাকা
|অর্থনীতি

খোলা বাজারে কমেছে ডলারের দাম

মানি চেঞ্জার্স অ্যাসোসিয়েশন অব বাংলাদেশের সভাপতি এ কে এম ইসমাইল হক দ্য ডেইলি স্টারকে বলেন, রোববার সন্ধ্যায় ডলারের দাম ১২৩ টাকায় নেমে এসেছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গাইবান্ধায় যুবলীগ নেতাকে হাত-পায়ের রোগ কেটে হত্যা, আটক ৪

১ ঘণ্টা আগে