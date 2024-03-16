Balam and Konal reunite for ‘Rajkumar’s’ title track

The Balam-Konal duo gained skyrocketing popularity for their vocals in the romantic title track "O Priyotoma" from superstar Shakib Khan's film "Priyotoma". Now, they are back to deliver another possible hit as they lent their vocals to the title track for the highly anticipated film "Rajkumar", also starring Shakib Khan.

The romantic song titled "Rajkumar", coinciding with the movie's name, features lyrics penned by Asif Iqbal and music composed by Akassh Sen. It's worth mentioning that this quartet is reuniting once more after the success of "O Priyotoma", making this their second collaboration together.

Set against captivating backdrops across the United States, the music video for the song "Rajkumar" is set to be released online soon, as suggested by the creators of the film. In the video, American actress Courtney Coffey will portray the romantic interest of Shakib Khan.

Regarding the song, Balam said, "'O Priyotoma' is a song with lyrics and music that people enjoy listening to repeatedly due to its simplicity. I keep this fact in mind for 'Rajkumar' because the people in the country appreciate songs that they can relate to. I believe the song 'Rajkumar' will offer a similar experience to listeners."

On the other hand, artiste Konal is hopeful that the song from "Rajkumar" will surpass the success achieved by "Priyotoma's" title track. She emphasised the significance of the song in this film, stating, "This year, the song holds immense importance for me. The director has undertaken the challenge to surpass the success of 'O Priyotoma' with 'Rajkumar'. Keeping that goal in mind, we are also determined to surpass the achievements of the previous song."

"Rajkumar" is being produced with the ambitious goal of surpassing the record set by "Priyotoma", which achieved global success upon its release last year. Those involved in the project assert that no movie of this magnitude has ever been created as a joint venture between the two Bengals, signifying a significant milestone in regional cinema.

Director Himel Ashraf has expressed his belief that "Rajkumar" has the potential to create a new chapter in Bengali cinema. Produced by Arshad Adnan, the film delves into themes of love, family relationships, and the journey of a dreamer from Bangladesh to America. Notable actors such as Tariq Anam Khan, Arfan Mredha Shiblu, Ejajul Islam, and others are also featured in various roles.

Since its release last year, the song "O Priyotoma" rapidly gained popularity, attributed to the movie's success. It briefly entered the prestigious 100 million views club, marking the first Bengali movie song to do so. Additionally, it held its position at the 35th spot on Music's Global Top 100 list for a consecutive month and a half, highlighting its widespread appeal and impact.