Chanchal Chowdhury sings Hashim Mahmud’s ‘Baazi’

Prominent artiste Chanchal Chowdhury is popular not only for his acting on screen and stage but also as a singer. His rendition of "Sada Sada Kala Kala" from his film "Hawa" and "Shorboto Mongolo Radhe" with Meher Afroz Shaon became the talk of the town when they were released.

In continuation of his explorations with music, Chanchal Chowdhury recently sang a song titled "Baazi," written and composed by eminent artiste Hashim Mahmud. The song was released on Chanchal's official Facebook page on Tuesday (March 12).

The lyrics include phrases like, "Ganga jodi jaite pari, tomay ami paite pari, bhromor kalo nodi, tori jodi baite pari." Binod Roy re-composed the song for Chanchal's rendition, and Tahsin shot the music video.

"A long time ago, we instantaneously recorded the song in Binod's studio while rehearsing for another program. We also shot the video at that time. Today, I am posting this song for everyone to enjoy," wrote Chanchal on his Facebook post.

Modern urban poet Hashim Mahmud has become a well-known name in the music industry with his popular creations "Sada Sada Kala Kala" and "Kotha Koiyo Na".