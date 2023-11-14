‘I was a simple girl from Rajbari, your love turned me into Rozina’

Celebrated actress Rozina is a multiple-time National Film Award winner. This year, she won the prestigious 'Bangladesh National Film Award for Lifetime Achievement (2022)' for her outstanding contributions to Bengali cinema. The distinguished award was presented to her by the honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center today.

"I consider myself truly fortunate to receive this award from our esteemed Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina. Previously, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took pivotal initiatives to foster cultural and entertainment growth. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has continued in his footsteps, implementing policies that have contributed to the development of our film industry. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman inspired numerous notable artists in television and showbiz, encouraging them to pursue their passion. Additionally, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina established the Bangladesh Cholochitro Kallyan Trust to help financially crippled artistes," expressed the actress.

"From a simple girl from Rajbari to embracing the role of an actress, the unwavering support of my fans has played a pivotal role in my transformation from Renu to Rozina. Receiving the esteemed Lifetime Achievement award fills me with immense joy, and I extend heartfelt gratitude to the jury board and my fans for this honor. I wish to dedicate this award to all my directors, producers, co-artists, journalists, and the loyal fan base who have consistently motivated me to deliver my best. This award is a tribute to all of you," concluded the actress.

This year's National Film Awards 2022 witnessed dance performances by Sadia Islam Mou, Nusraat Faria, Mahiya Mahi, Tama Mirza, Zayed Khan-Achol, Symon-Dighi, Ador Azad-Puja Chery, Sohana Saba- Gazi Abdun Noor. The programme was hosted by popular on-screen duo Ferdous and Purnima.