Eid release of Siam-Bubly starrer ‘Jongli’ delayed

Photo: Collected

One by one, films are pulling out of the Eid-ul-Azha lineup. Following the withdrawals of "Kobi", "Esha Murders", and "Neel Chokro", the highly anticipated "Jongli", starring Siam Ahmed and Shobnom Bubly, has also opted out of the Eid-ul-Azha competition. It was second in anticipation only to the Shakib Khan starrer "Toofan".

On March 29, the filmmakers announced via a poster that "Jongli" would release this Eid. However, their sudden decision to withdraw has left fans shocked.

Director M Raahim shared the reasons behind this move with The Daily Star, stating, "We have been shooting tirelessly, with post-production work ongoing in India and dubbing in Dhaka. Many of our crew members fell ill due to the extreme heat, but we continued working."

Their efforts were significantly disrupted by Cyclone Remal.

"We had to halt shooting due to the cyclone, which destroyed an entire set. We cannot control nature, and it will not be possible to achieve the quality we aim to present to the audience. That's why we had to postpone the release of the film, which was slated for this Eid," he added.

M Raahim, who debuted as a filmmaker with "Shaan", began production on his second film, "Jongli", two years after his first one, aiming for an Eid-ul-Azha release.

"I humbly apologise to the audience. Many were eagerly awaiting 'Jongli', and I understand the disappointment. However, we promise to deliver a quality movie soon after Eid," said the director.

In "Jongli", Siam Ahmed stars in the titular role, alongside Shobnom Bubly. The cast also includes Dilara Zaman, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Arfan Mredha Shiblu, and Rashed Mamunur Rahman (Apu), among others. Post-production work is currently underway following the completion of shooting.

