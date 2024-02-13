GaanBangla merging borders for artistes

Music
Photo: Courtesy

The shining stars of Tollywood have recently been gracing the headquarters of GaanBangla Television, also known as TM Headquarters.

Earlier this year, the acclaimed actress Swastika Mukherjee made a stunning appearance at GaanBangla, shortly after setting foot in Dhaka. Accompanied by the CEO and music director of the organisation, Kaushik Hossain Taposh, she collaborated on some musical endeavours. The two Bengali-speaking regions are about to witness something new, as hinted by the presence of the star.

TM Films embarks on its journey, making waves in West Bengal as well. The ubiquitous presence of Bollywood stars like Nargis Fakhri and Sunny Leone in TM Records' music videos has earned popularity in both countries.

So, it is now the turn of the popular Tollywood actress Koushani Mukherjee to tread this path. She graced the set of GaanBangla on the midnight of February 12. It is reported that Koushani's visit was merely ceremonial. Whether there are plans to involve Koushani under this new banner remains to be seen, as sources close to the development hint at potential collaborations.

A video shared on social media platform Facebook by TM's Taposh showcased Koushani singing with a microphone in hand and strumming the guitar, expressing, "Tomay Hrid Majhare Rakhbo, Chere Debo Na."

While returning to her home country, she stated, "My visit to Bangladesh through GaanBangla completes me in a way."

In a relevant development, at the beginning of the new year, TM Films' steadfast journey in the realm of cinema was affirmed by its two pillars, Kaushik Hasan Taposh and Farzana Munny, at the stage graced by film personalities during GaanBangla's anniversary celebration.

It's known that TM Films is on the verge of releasing its debut feature film, "Nokshi Kanthar Jomin." The critically acclaimed and celebrated film has already garnered attention at significant international film festivals.

Totini to star in four upcoming projects

Additionally, TM Films has two more films in the pipeline, both featuring stars from both Bengals. Amongst them, the much-discussed "Khela Hobe" is currently at the centre of audience interest and anticipation.

 

