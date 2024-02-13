Totini to star in four upcoming projects

Tanjim Saiara Totini stands at the forefront of the television scene, as she gears up to take on leading roles in four upcoming projects. The actress, known for her versatility and dedication, is set to captivate audiences once again with her performances.

These dramas, collectively known as the "Valentine Fest", have been organised by KS Films and are scheduled to premiere from February 14 onwards. The lineup includes a diverse range of productions, promising to offer something for every viewer's taste.

The festivities kick off with "Buk Pocketer Golpo", directed by Jahid Preetom, which will premiere on Valentine's evening. The drama stars a stellar cast including Totini, Abu Hurayra Tanvir, Aisha Khan, Priyontee Urbee, and Shashwata Datta.

Following closely on February 20 is the release of "Pori", directed by Ragib Raihan, starring Totini alongside Tawsif Mahbub.

On February 24, audiences can look forward to "Bolte Chai", directed by Rafat Mazumdar Rinku, featuring performances by Farhan Ahmed Jovan and Totini.

Wrapping up the special series of productions is "Chinho", created by Vicky Zahed, set to premiere on February 29. This drama will showcase the talents of Yash Rohan and Totini.

Photo: Collected

Commenting on the productions, Mohammad Kamruzzaman, director of KS Films, expressed his confidence in the quality and appeal of the dramas. "We always believe in producing quality dramas that resonate with audiences. If the work is good, it will naturally reach the viewers and gain popularity. Alongside established stars, we also aim to nurture new talents, ensuring a sustainable future for our industry," he remarked.

All four dramas will be available for audiences on KS Entertainment's YouTube channel.