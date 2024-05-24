‘Mohanagar 2’, ‘Aam Kathaler Chhuti’ dominate Meril-Prothom Alo Awards 2023

The highly anticipated 25th edition of the Meril-Prothom Alo Awards, one of Bangladesh's most prestigious entertainment events, dazzled the capital this evening. Celebrating its silver jubilee, this year's ceremony was grander than ever, adding an extra layer of excitement and significance.

This year's event took place at the Grace Convention Hall at the United Convention Centre in the capital's Uttara.

The awards honoured outstanding achievements across various categories, including web series, short films, feature films, and web films. The night also featured the Popular Choice Awards, which recognised the most beloved actors, actresses, singers, and newcomers, as voted by the audience.

Amongst the notable winners, the web series "Mohanagar-2" received the Best Web Series award from the critics, while "Aam Kathaler Chhuti" was named Best Film. Ashfaque Nipun and Mohammad Nuruzzaman were celebrated as Best Directors for "Mohanagar-2" and "Aam Kathaler Chhuti," respectively. In the short film category, Sakib Fahad was awarded Best Director for "Shomoy Shob Jane".

Tanjim Saiyara Totini won Best Actress for her performance in "Shomoy Shob Jane" in the short film category, while Tariq Anam Khan was honoured as Best Actor for "Buk Pockete Jibon" in the same category.

The Critics' Choice Awards also recognised outstanding performances in web series and web films. Azmeri Haque Badhon won Best Actress in the web series category for "Guti", while Tasnia Farin for "Nikosh" and Leon Ahmed for "Aam Kathaler Chhuti" were awarded Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively, in the web film category.

Abu Sayeed Rana, Zahin Faruq Amin, Robiul Alam Robi, and Shankha Dasgupta won Best Screenplay Writer for "Guti" in the web series category, while Moumita Hussain received the same accolade for "Shomoy Shob Jane" in the short film category.

The Popular Choice Awards celebrated audience favourites. Naznin Nahar Niha was named Best Newcomer Actress, while Abanti Sithi and Imran Mahmudul took home Best Female Singer and Best Male Singer awards, respectively. Mehazabien Chowdhury for "Ananya", Afran Nisho for "Punorjonmo Antim Porbo" and "Surongo", and Nusrat Imrose Tisha for "Something Like an Autobiography" were honoured as the Best Actors and Actresses in their respective categories.

The star-studded evening concluded with the iconic song "Tumi Ki Dekhecho Kobhu," leaving the audience with lasting memories of a night that celebrated the best of Bangladeshi entertainment.