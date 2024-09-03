I hope to begin my journey in films with a powerful project: Totini

Tanjim Saiyara Totini, a rising star in Bangladesh's entertainment industry, is making waves with her impactful performances. Initially stepping into the limelight as a model, Totini quickly found her passion in acting. Since then, she has focused her efforts on developing her craft in acting, a path she plans to follow for the foreseeable future.

Totini's journey in showbiz began in 2019, and in a short time, she has made significant strides. Appearing in 30-35 commercials and numerous web-series, she has steadily gained recognition. Among her notable works is "Kolpona", directed by Piplu R Khan, which received positive acclaim. Following this success, she collaborated with Vicky Zahed on the drama "Bachibar Holo Tar Sadh", a project that earned her widespread appreciation from viewers.

Recently, Totini took on two new projects, both one-hour dramas. The first, titled "Chokh Je Mayer Kotha Bole" (The Eyes that Speak of a Mother's Words), was directed by Omar Faruk and produced by Cinemawala. In this drama, she stars opposite Jovan. Reflecting on her role, Totini shared, "In this drama, I portray a young woman with complex struggles—a character very different from anything I've done before. It was a challenging role, but I believe the audience will appreciate my performance."

Her second project, yet to be titled, was directed by Mahmudur Rahman Hime, where Totini stars alongside Khairul Basar. Describing the drama, she mentioned, "This drama is purely a romantic story."

Totini is not slowing down. She revealed that she will soon begin filming a new drama this month, in which she will star opposite Apurba. Reflecting on her career, Totini shared, "I believe the audience prefers to see me in simple, heartfelt roles, and I am naturally drawn to such characters. I see myself continuing in roles that reflect these narratives."

Despite her current success, acting or modelling wasn't part of Totini's childhood dreams. In fact, she stumbled into the modelling world by chance, and soon after, offers for TV dramas followed. Since then, she has steadily built her career. "I entered showbiz unexpectedly," she explained.

A web-series she was set to film was recently delayed, but Totini remains optimistic. "The project has simply been postponed," she stated, without losing her enthusiasm for the work ahead.

Totini also has aspirations beyond television. When asked about her interest in films, she expressed her desire to transition to the big screen. "I do want to act in films, but I want to make sure I begin my journey on the silver screen with a strong project. I want to prepare thoroughly before stepping into the film industry," she explained.

Her roots are in Barishal, where she grew up surrounded by family. Recalling her childhood, Totini said, "I grew up in a big family, surrounded by loved ones at my grandparents'. Life was simpler back then, and I remember those golden days fondly."

Even outside her busy acting schedule, Totini finds time to enjoy her own work. Watching her dramas with her family brings her joy. "I feel good watching my work with them, and I often receive positive feedback from everyone. My mother praises my acting, while my brother and sister-in-law engage in detailed discussions about my performances. My close friends also share their appreciation," she expressed.

Regarding her rising popularity, Totini remains humble. "The respect I receive on set, from the lightmen to others on the team, means a lot to me. The support and love from well-wishers are all I need," she remarked.

When asked about her long-term aspirations, Totini stated, "I want to continue working in showbiz as long as I can deliver quality performances. I hope to be remembered by the audience, for instance, even if I were to take a break for a decade they should still recall my work."

Speaking about her downtime, Totini revealed she enjoys reading and immersing herself in books by various authors. She recently finished reading Humayun Ahmed's novel "Pufi" and is currently delving into a work by Samaresh Majumdar, along with a book by a foreign author. "During my breaks from shooting I read and occasionally cook," she shared.