TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:23 PM
Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:39 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Jovan and Totini starrer ‘Hothat Bhalobasha’ out now

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:23 PM Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:39 PM
Jovan and Totini
Photos: Collected

Television stars Farhan Ahmed Jovan and Tanjim Saiyara Totini are set to captivate audiences in the romantic drama "Hothat Bhalobasha". Directed by Imraul Rafat, the drama explores a love story rooted in the nostalgia of the '90s, framed within a contemporary setting.

Jovan and Totini starrer ‘Hothat Bhalobasha’ out now

Describing the project, Imraul Rafat shared, "I have worked on many stories, but this one is particularly close to my heart." He revealed that "Hothat Bhalobasha" is a subtle, romantic tale inspired by both a Thai film and the beloved Bengali movie "Hothat Brishti".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Jovan and Totini starrer ‘Hothat Bhalobasha’ out now

Filming wrapped up a few months ago, with the drama initially scheduled for release in July. However, due to the country's ongoing situation, the launch was postponed. With circumstances improving, the production is finally ready for its premiere.

Jovan and Totini starrer ‘Hothat Bhalobasha’ out now

Produced by MD Kamruzzaman, "Hothat Bhalobasha" finally premiered on KS Entertainment's YouTube channel yesterday. In addition to Jovan and Totini, the drama features a talented supporting cast, including Monira Mithu, Abdullah Rana, and Shahbaz Sunny.

Related topic:
Jovan and TotiniJovan AhmedTanjim Saiara Totini
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Totini to star in four upcoming projects

6m ago

‘Mohanagar 2’, ‘Aam Kathaler Chhuti’ dominate Meril-Prothom Alo Awards 2023

3m ago

Apurba starrer ‘Pothe Holo Deri’ teaser grabs mass attention

9m ago
Enjoying this phase of my career: Tanjim Saiara Totini

Enjoying this phase of my career: Tanjim Saiara Totini

6m ago
'Love Sab' exceeds 4.5 million views in just three days

'Love Sab' exceeds 4.5 million views in just three days

1m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

তিস্তার পানির অধিকার চাইবে বাংলাদেশ: পিটিআইকে প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

অধ্যাপক ইউনূস বলেন, দুই দেশের মধ্যে পানি বণ্টনের সমস্যা অবশ্যই আন্তর্জাতিক নিয়ম অনুযায়ী সমাধান করা উচিত। বাংলাদেশের মতো ভাটির দেশগুলোর এই অধিকার রয়েছে।

এইমাত্র
|ব্যাংক

৫ আর্থিক প্রতিষ্ঠানে আটকে আছে ইসলামী ব্যাংকের ৮ হাজার ২৭৯ কোটি টাকা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification