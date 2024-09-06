Jovan and Totini starrer ‘Hothat Bhalobasha’ out now

Television stars Farhan Ahmed Jovan and Tanjim Saiyara Totini are set to captivate audiences in the romantic drama "Hothat Bhalobasha". Directed by Imraul Rafat, the drama explores a love story rooted in the nostalgia of the '90s, framed within a contemporary setting.

Describing the project, Imraul Rafat shared, "I have worked on many stories, but this one is particularly close to my heart." He revealed that "Hothat Bhalobasha" is a subtle, romantic tale inspired by both a Thai film and the beloved Bengali movie "Hothat Brishti".

Filming wrapped up a few months ago, with the drama initially scheduled for release in July. However, due to the country's ongoing situation, the launch was postponed. With circumstances improving, the production is finally ready for its premiere.

Produced by MD Kamruzzaman, "Hothat Bhalobasha" finally premiered on KS Entertainment's YouTube channel yesterday. In addition to Jovan and Totini, the drama features a talented supporting cast, including Monira Mithu, Abdullah Rana, and Shahbaz Sunny.