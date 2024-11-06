‘We’re fortunate that the audience loves us together’

Tanjim Saiara Totini, a well-known actress cherished just as much by the younger generation, has appeared in multiple dramas, earning praise from all corners. One particular drama with Totini and Yash Rohan drew significant attention. To date, the duo has been featured as a pair in more than a dozen productions.

At present, the actress is in the coastal city of Cox's Bazar, working on a drama that is still awaiting its final title. She is acting alongside Yash Rohan, under the direction of Mohidul Mohim.

In a candid conversation with The Daily Star, Totini shared her thoughts on her co-actor Yash Rohan, stating, "Yash bhai is an outstanding co-actor and he has an upbeat personality so working with him is great. He is my senior and, accordingly, has more acting experience than I do."

"Yash bhai may be a close friend of mine, but I never forget that he is my senior. I always give him the respect he has earned," Totini added.

Talking about their on-screen chemistry, Totini mentioned, "We've likely appeared together in about 15 dramas as a pair. The audience's fond acceptance of our pairing means a lot. Seeing how positively viewers have responded to us as a duo is wonderful. I would say we're both fortunate."

When asked about Yash's strengths, the actress shared, "Yash bhai is always punctual on set. He takes his profession very seriously and is highly disciplined. Considering the number of times we have worked together, there's an almost natural understanding between us when acting."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

"On the flip side, I honestly haven't observed any negative traits about him. He is a good person and a skilled actor. However, when he's hungry, he can become irritable. During shoots, if lunch is delayed, everyone notices his frustration," Totini responded when asked if there were any downsides to working alongside him.

The YouTube drama "Nayantara", directed by Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz and starring Totini, earned her much acclaim online, with viewers praising her impressive performance.

The actress also captured the audience's admiration through her role in the drama "Vitore Bahire", directed by Mizanur Rahman Aryan.

When speaking about her aspirations, Totini said, "I believe I get to learn while I work. The process of learning is never-ending. I aim to keep improving and take on more projects."

Totini recently wrapped up filming a one-hour drama in Sreemangal. She also completed another project in Sunamganj, with Jovan starring alongside her in both productions.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Two weeks ago, the actress performed in a drama opposite Apurba under the direction of Syed Shakil. She also appeared in another drama with Apurba, directed by Rubel Hasan.

When discussing her ambitions, Totini shared, "I aim to become a skilled artiste and to reach that level, one needs a deep passion for their craft—something I genuinely possess."

Totini hinted at the possibility of a new project on an OTT platform in the near future.

To wrap up the conversation, she admitted, "I've gained more than I anticipated in my acting journey so far. Despite only being in the industry for a few years, I've received immense love from people."

"I want to continue acting, to stay embraced by the audience's affection, and to evolve into a well-rounded artiste," she expressed.