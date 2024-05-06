Tasnia Farin starrer ‘Fatima’ to release in Bangladesh this month

Actress Tasnia Farin, known for her popular roles in "Kachher Manus Dure Thuiya" and "Nishwas", ventures into the world of cinema with a film titled "Fatima".

The film is set to grace the screens of cinema halls across Bangladesh on May 24, as announced by its director Dhrubo Hasan.

The movie gained widespread recognition in the Eastern Vista competition at Iran's Fajr Film Festival last year. Not only did the film participate, but it also clinched an award at the festival. Tasnia Farin's exceptional performance in the film earned her the prestigious Crystal Simorgh Award at the 42nd edition of the prestigious festival.

In anticipation of the film's release, Outcast Films, the production house behind the project, organised an event last Saturday at their office, bringing together directors, artistes, and industry professionals. They reminisced about the journey of making the film and shared anecdotes from behind the scenes.

Dhrubo Hasan recalled that initially, the film was titled "Dahakaal" but as the story evolved, it was renamed "Fatima", though it retains elements from its original narrative.

Tasnia Farin, known for her performances in web films beyond the border of Bangladesh, makes her cinematic debut with "Fatima." Earlier this year, she starred in the web film "Osomoy." Additionally, she has acted in a Kolkata film and won the Filmfare Bangla Best Newcomer Award for her performance.

Expressing her joy at the impending release of her first film, Tasnia said, "'Fatima' is my first local film. The shooting experience was beautiful, but work was suddenly suspended midway, and there was a long hiatus. I started working regularly in dramas during this time."

"After nearly six years, Dhrubo Hasan called me and expressed his desire to resume work on the film. I was a bit surprised and wondered how it would be possible after so many years. But I had faith in Dhrubo bhai that he would finish the film no matter what."

"Ultimately, the film has turned out very well, and it has traveled to several film festivals outside the country. I also attended the Fajr Festival in Iran, where I received the Best Actress award. Now, I am eagerly awaiting the film's release," the actress concluded.

"Fatima" features singer Pantha Kanai in a significant role. Reflecting on his unexpected journey into acting, he said, "One day, director Dhrubo called me. I thought he wanted me to sing a song for his film. But he said, 'I want you to act in my film!' I was surprised. I had never acted before. How would I do it? But I agreed. On the day of the shoot, I told the director that I couldn't remember dialogue. But in the end, the director guided me very well, and I acted the part excellently."

Apart from Tasnia Farin and Pantha Kanai, the film also stars Tariq Anam Khan, Manosh Bandyopadhyayy, Yash Rohan, Sumit Sen Gupta, and Ayesha Monika Hira, amongst others. Pavel Areen is the music director of the film.

Speakers at the event included Piplo R Khan from Outcast Films, Shahed Ali Sujon, Manosh Bandyopadhyayy, and other actors, filmmakers, and well-wishers of the film.