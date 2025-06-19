From action to dance numbers: Farin and Sabila win hearts on the big screen

Popular actresses Sabila Nur and Tasnia Farin have been dominating the Eid-ul-Azha box office with their commercial film releases, "Taandob" and "Insaaf". Both films have sparked widespread discussions across social media and among filmgoers, mostly in praise of the actresses' performances.

According to production house sources, "Taandob", starring Sabila Nur and superstar Shakib Khan, has grossed over Tk 5 crore in sales so far. Meanwhile, "Insaaf", featuring Tasnia Farin and Sariful Razz, has crossed Tk 1 crore in gross sales. Both films have been screened at major multiplexes as well as single-screen theatres nationwide.

"Taandob", directed by Raihan Rafi, marks Sabila Nur's debut in commercial cinema and her first collaboration with Shakib Khan. The pair appeared in two trending music videos—"Lichur Bagane" and "Tomake Bhalobese Jete Chai". Audiences praised the on-screen chemistry, choreography, and vibrant presentation of "Lichur Bagane", although opinions were divided on social media.

Speaking to the media, Sabila said, "This is my first time acting with a megastar like Shakib Khan, that too under the direction of Raihan Rafi. It's also the first time I've danced in a film like this. Everyone dreams of working with a megastar, and I've had that chance. I couldn't have asked for a better team."

Tasnia Farin made her commercial film debut with "Insaaf", directed by Sanjoy Somadder. She portrays a police officer named Jahan Khan, opposite Sariful Razz. Their performance in the song "Tomar Kheyale" has received praise, though some action scenes in the film drew mild criticism. Farin and Razz's dance number in "Akashete Lokkho Tara 2.0" has also been well received.

Speaking of the experience, Farin stated, "I love taking on new challenges, and 'Insaaf' was one of them. Audiences will understand the importance of strong female leads in commercial cinema after watching this. I've always wanted to do something different, and this film felt like a step in the right direction."

Previously, Farin starred in "Fatima" by Dhrubo Hasan and the Kolkata-based film "Aaro Ek Prithibi" by Atanu Ghosh. Her latest project, "Insaaf", continues to mark her steady rise in Dhallywood's commercial landscape.