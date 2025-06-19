David Fincher considering 'Mindhunter' revival as film trilogy

There's fresh hope for fans of Netflix's acclaimed crime drama "Mindhunter". Holt McCallany, who played FBI agent Bill Tench in the series, revealed in an interview with CBR that creator David Fincher is considering reviving the show, not as a third season, but as a trilogy of feature-length films.

"I had a meeting with David Fincher in his office a few months ago," McCallany said. "He told me there's a chance it could come back as three two-hour movies. Writers are currently working, but David has to be happy with the scripts."

"Mindhunter", which originally aired in 2017 and 2020, follow FBI agents in the late 1970s as they pioneer criminal profiling by interviewing imprisoned serial killers. Despite critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase, Netflix effectively cancelled the series in 2020, citing high production costs and underwhelming viewership.

McCallany, who will soon be seen now starring in Netflix's new series "The Waterfront", expressed optimism that a "Mindhunter" revival could work logistically, especially since it remains under the Netflix umbrella. "David gave me a little hope," he said. "If the stars align, the scripts are strong, and he has the time and interest, it could happen. But that's still a big if."

Fincher's commitment to "Mindhunter" has historically come at a cost. During the production of Season 2, he replaced the original showrunner, scrapped all previously written scripts, and personally oversaw the season's development, even relocating to Pittsburgh.

Currently, Fincher and McCallany are also set to collaborate on a new Netflix film centred on Cliff Booth, Brad Pitt's character from "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". The movie, based on a script by Quentin Tarantino, is expected to see Fincher return to the director's chair.

While nothing is officially confirmed, McCallany's update has reignited interest among fans eager to see the return of the dark, cerebral world of Mindhunter—even if in a new format.