New ‘Harold & Kumar’ film in the works

A new "Harold & Kumar" movie is officially in development, with creators of "Cobra Kai"—Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald—helming the project. According to Deadline, the film is being developed under Lionsgate's Mandate Pictures, the same studio behind the original comedy classics.

While casting is yet to be finalised, John Cho and Kal Penn are reportedly in talks to reprise their iconic roles as Harold Lee and Kumar Patel, respectively. Although contracts aren't signed, sources say both stars are likely to return for this long-awaited sequel.

Hurwitz and Schlossberg are set to direct from a script co-written with Heald. The trio will also produce under their Counterbalance Entertainment banner, alongside franchise veteran Greg Shapiro. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Nathan Kahane will produce as well, with Dina Hillier serving as executive producer.

This latest instalment marks a return to the roots for the "Cobra Kai" creators, who launched their careers with 2004's "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" and followed it with 2008's "Escape from Guantanamo Bay". The franchise's third entry, "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas", hit screens in 2011.

Regardless of its modest success at the box office, the series became a cult favourite, amassing a loyal fanbase and earning over $104 million globally across three films. Known for its absurd humour, cultural commentary, and unique chemistry between the leads, "Harold & Kumar" remains a comedy staple.