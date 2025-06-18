TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jun 18, 2025 04:45 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 18, 2025 04:54 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

New ‘Harold & Kumar’ film in the works

Wed Jun 18, 2025 04:45 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 18, 2025 04:54 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jun 18, 2025 04:45 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 18, 2025 04:54 PM
New ‘Harold & Kumar’ film in the works
Photo: Collected

A new "Harold & Kumar" movie is officially in development, with creators of "Cobra Kai"—Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald—helming the project. According to Deadline, the film is being developed under Lionsgate's Mandate Pictures, the same studio behind the original comedy classics.

While casting is yet to be finalised, John Cho and Kal Penn are reportedly in talks to reprise their iconic roles as Harold Lee and Kumar Patel, respectively. Although contracts aren't signed, sources say both stars are likely to return for this long-awaited sequel.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Hurwitz and Schlossberg are set to direct from a script co-written with Heald. The trio will also produce under their Counterbalance Entertainment banner, alongside franchise veteran Greg Shapiro. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Nathan Kahane will produce as well, with Dina Hillier serving as executive producer.

This latest instalment marks a return to the roots for the "Cobra Kai" creators, who launched their careers with 2004's "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" and followed it with 2008's "Escape from Guantanamo Bay". The franchise's third entry, "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas", hit screens in 2011.

Glenn Close joins star-studded cast of ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
Read more

Glenn Close joins star-studded cast of ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Regardless of its modest success at the box office, the series became a cult favourite, amassing a loyal fanbase and earning over $104 million globally across three films. Known for its absurd humour, cultural commentary, and unique chemistry between the leads, "Harold & Kumar" remains a comedy staple.

Related topic:
Harold & KumarLionsgate’s Mandate Pictures
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বৈঠকে অংশ নিচ্ছেন খামেনি। ছবি: রয়টার্স (২ অক্টোবর, ২০২৪)
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘ইরান আত্মসমর্পণ করবে না’

আলি খামেনি বলেন, ‘যারা ইরান, এর জনগণ ও ইতিহাস সম্পর্কে জানেন তারা এমন ভাষায় হুমকি দেন না। কারণ, ইরানিরা আত্মসমর্পণ করা জাতি নয়।’

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরানের ২ পরমাণু স্থাপনায় হামলা: আইএইএ

১৪ মিনিট আগে