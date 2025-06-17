TV & Film
Glenn Close joins star-studded cast of ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Glenn Close joins star-studded cast of ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
Veteran actress Glenn Close is the latest big name to join "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping", the much-anticipated prequel to the blockbuster franchise, reported Deadline.

Close will portray Drusilla Sickle, the cold and commanding escort for District 12's Tributes, while Porter takes on the role of Magno Stift, Drusilla's estranged ex-husband and the Tributes' disenchanted stylist.

Directed once again by Francis Lawrence, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, and Kieran Culkin.

Billy Ray has penned the screenplay, with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson producing under Color Force. Cameron MacConomy serves as executive producer. As the newest addition to the "Hunger Games" universe, "Sunrise on the Reaping" is shaping up to be both a dramatic and cinematic powerhouse.

