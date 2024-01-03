Selena Gomez indicates next album could be her last

Selena Gomez seems to have become tired of the usual love songs. The actress from "Only Murders in the Building" revealed her intention to shift her focus to her acting career and step away from music following the release of her upcoming album.

"I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show (Wizards of Waverly Place) at the same time and I just found it really fun so I just kept going. But the older I get, the more I'm kind of like, 'I would like to find something to just settle on,'" Selena shared on the January 7 episode of the Smartless podcast.

The 31-year-old singer stated that her heart is urging her to take a break from creating music, "I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably prioritise acting. I am going to want to chill because I'm tired."

Selena Gomez released her last album, "Revelación", in 2021, following her solo records "Rare" (2020), "Revival" (2015), and "Stars Dance" (2013).

On the other hand, her origins can be traced back to the small screen, as she began her career as a child actor on "Barney & Friends" in 2002. While she gained fame for her breakthrough role on "Wizards of Waverly Place" during her Disney Channel era, it's her performance in "Only Murders in the Building" that has gathered her two Emmy nominations.

In 2011 Selena had told CinemaNerdz why she feels a stronger connection to the screen, "I think of myself more as an actress. I do my music because I'm very passionate about it. I love making music. I love inspiring people. I love creating great songs that are just really fun. But that's usually what it is for me."

She further expressed, "I do work really hard when it comes to acting and I want to do that for a long time. So, that's where I hope to be recognised professionally most."