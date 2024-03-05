Kumail Nanjiani joins cast of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ in its latest season

Kumail Nanjiani, the renowned Pakistani-American comedian and actor, is set to join the ensemble cast of Hulu's hit series, "Only Murders in the Building", for its highly anticipated fourth season. Nanjiani's role is shrouded in mystery, but sources suggest he will play a pivotal character integral to this season's investigation, according to a report by Variety.

Nanjiani, known for his wit and charm, brings a wealth of talent to the show's ensemble, which includes Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in leading roles. He joins an impressive roster of newcomers, including Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Molly Shannon, alongside the returning Meryl Streep, who is set to reprise her role from the previous season.

The plot of "Only Murders in the Building" season 4 is poised to delve deeper into the murder mystery that left viewers on the edge of their seats in the finale of the previous season. The murder of Charles' longtime double, Sazz, sets the stage for a thrilling investigation, with Nanjiani's character adding an intriguing layer to the narrative.

While details of Nanjiani's character remain undisclosed, fans can expect the same blend of humour and suspense that has made "Only Murders in the Building" a fan-favourite. With the main characters embarking on a trip to Los Angeles before returning to New York, the upcoming season promises to be filled with twists and turns that will keep audiences guessing until the very end.

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building has garnered widespread acclaim for its clever storytelling and stellar performances. Executive produced by Martin, Short, Gomez, Hoffman, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal, the series has captivated audiences with its unique blend of comedy and mystery.

The release of "Only Murders in the Building" season 4 is slated for a potential drop in November or December this year.