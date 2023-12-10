Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Cara Delevingne show solidarity for Gaza relief

In a display of support for Gaza relief efforts, Taylor Swift, alongside her close friends Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne, visited Ramy Youssef's comedy club in Brooklyn. This outing followed Swift's recent arrival in New York City after spending time with her partner, Travis Kelce.

The trio's visit to the club, which is known for backing organisations aiding Palestine, has stirred discussions and debates across various online platforms.

Selena Gomez, who recently made headlines by revealing her relationship with record producer Benny Blanco via a social media post, was spotted in New York City alongside Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne. Numerous photos surfaced online, capturing the trio exiting Ramy Youssef's comedy club in Brooklyn, with reports suggesting that Anya Taylor Joy and Zoë Kravitz also joined the group.

Online speculations arose after users looked into Ramy Youssef's Instagram page, discovering that 100% of the club's proceeds were allocated to ANERA for Gaza relief efforts. This prompted discussions regarding the celebrities' stance on the Palestine cause.

Social media was abuzz with comments highlighting Gomez's attendance at the comedy show and her subsequent visit to Lucali's Pizza in Brooklyn, New York, accompanied by Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Zoë Kravitz.

Some online voices emphasised Taylor Swift's perceived expression of support for Palestine, while others praised Selena Gomez for her contributions to the cause, contrasting them with Swift's past involvement, or lack thereof.