‘The Rime of the Ancient Mariner’ takes stage at JU as ‘Kaptan Puran’

Jahangirnagar University (JU) buzzed with the excitement of theatre enthusiasts on Saturday as "Kaptan Puran", an adaptation play based on Samuel Taylor Coleridge's renowned poem "The Rime of the Ancient Mariner", was showcased.

Photos: STAR

The play took place yesterday at JU's Zahir Raihan Auditorium. It was presented by a group of students from the Drama and Dramatics department under the direction of Mohibur Rouf, a faculty member of the department.

The play delves into the themes of isolation and the imperative of kindness towards all creatures. It portrays the ancient mariner's journey on a ship after he senselessly kills an albatross, a bird that had brought joy and good fortune to the crew.

The thoughtless killing of the albatross resulted in suffering for all on board, and as punishment, the other sailors eventually hung the albatross around the mariner's neck.

"While adapting this drama from the poem, I aimed to highlight the necessity of a positive attitude toward animals. I sought to convey a message of humanity, emphasising that humanity should not be underestimated. We should refrain from thoughtlessly harming or killing any animals and instead be kind to all creatures," said Mohibur Rouf, the play's director.

Approximately a hundred students from various departments of the university attended and enjoyed the performance.