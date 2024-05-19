Selena Gomez-starrer musical 'Emilia Perez' receives nine-minute ovation at Cannes

Selena Gomez's latest featurette, the Spanish drama "Emilia Perez", has received an overwhelmingly positive response at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Jacques Audiard, the musical drama earned a nine-minute standing ovation, the longest of this year's festival so far, marking a triumphant return for Audiard to the prestigious event.

The screening was an emotional experience for the entire team. Selena Gomez was visibly moved as the audience erupted in cheers and applause, wiping away tears. Director Audiard also acknowledged the enthusiastic crowd from the balcony, expressing his gratitude.

Jacques Audiard, a familiar figure at Cannes, has his sixth film in the main competition with "Emilia Perez". The film also stars Zoe Saldana, Édgar Ramírez, and Karla Sofía Gascón. In the film, Saldana plays a frustrated lawyer, Gomez portrays a drug lord's wife, and Gascón takes on the role of Manitas, the drug cartel leader.

The film's synopsis reveals an intriguing plot. The central character, portrayed by Saldana, an overqualified and undervalued lawyer at a large firm that prioritises freeing criminals over seeking justice, finds an unexpected escape when cartel leader Manitas hires her. Manitas, who has secretly planned for years to become the woman he dreams of being, by completing a sex change operation, needs her help to withdraw from his criminal empire.

Notably, Audiard's history with the Cannes Film Festival is illustrious. He won the Palme d'Or, the festival's highest honour, in 2015 for "Dheepan". His other notable films presented at Cannes include "Watch the Men Fall", "A Prophet", "Rust and Bone", and "The Olympiads".

Prior to the screening, the "Emilia Perez" team graced the red carpet together. For her first appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Gomez turned heads in a stunning black and white gown by Saint Laurent. The gown features an off-the-shoulder white neckline and a sleek black bottom, perfectly complementing her figure. She completed the look with a dramatic diamond necklace from Bulgari and matching danglers while keeping her makeup understated and her hair styled in a high ponytail.