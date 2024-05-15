‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ spinoff reveals first look, sets official title

Disney Channel's beloved magical family is making a grand return with the newly titled sequel series, "Wizards: Beyond Waverly Place". The announcement was made by Selena Gomez during Disney's 2024 upfront presentation, where fans were treated to the first look at the grown-up versions of Alex and Justin Russo, played by Gomez and David Henrie, respectively.

In this highly anticipated spinoff, Justin Russo has embraced a normal, mortal life. He is now settled with his family, including his wife Giada (Mimi Gianopulos) and children Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko), reports Variety.

However, his mundane existence is soon disrupted when his sister Alex arrives with Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), a young wizard-in-training seeking Justin's mentorship. This development forces Justin to balance his everyday responsibilities with the renewed challenge of protecting the Wizard World.

The series also introduces Taylor Cora as Winter, Billie's bubbly and quirky best friend who is known for her penchant for oversharing. Her presence promises to bring a fresh dynamic to the Russo family's magical escapades.

"Wizards: Beyond Waverly Place" is steered by the creative minds of Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who serve as both writers and executive producers. Selena Gomez and David Henrie, both reprising their roles from the original series, also take on executive producer duties alongside Gary Marsh. The pilot episode, directed by Andy Fickman, sets the tone for the series, with Fickman returning to direct multiple episodes.

Adding to the excitement of the upfront presentation, Gomez also unveiled a teaser for the fourth season of Hulu's hit series "Only Murders in the Building," where she stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

With a blend of nostalgia and new adventures, "Wizards: Beyond Waverly Place" is slated for release later this year.