TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Feb 16, 2024 11:50 AM
Last update on: Fri Feb 16, 2024 11:56 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Meryl Streep to reprise role in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ S04

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Feb 16, 2024 11:50 AM Last update on: Fri Feb 16, 2024 11:56 AM
Photo: Collected

Renowned actress Meryl Streep is confirmed to return for the fourth season of Hulu's hit murder-mystery comedy, "Only Murders in the Building." Streep, a three-time Oscar winner, will reprise her role as Loretta Durkin, the love interest of Martin Short's character, Oliver Putnam.

Streep's return was officially announced as she closed a deal to recur in the upcoming season, following her notable appearances in previous instalments. Season three concluded with Loretta receiving an enticing job offer in Los Angeles, setting the stage for potential new developments in her character arc.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The next season of the comedy, which also stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, is set to kick off with a storyline taking the cast to Los Angeles before circling back to its familiar setting, The Arconia.

20th Television president Karey Burke confirmed Streep's involvement in an interview with TV's Top 5, expressing that the esteemed actress had a fantastic experience working on the show. Streep's return adds to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming season, which promises to deliver more intrigue and humour to audiences.

Read more

Meryl Streep credits 'Barbie' for saving the industry

In addition to Streep, Molly Shannon will also join the cast in recurring roles for season four. Co-created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building" boasts an executive production team that includes Dan Fogelman, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Jess Rosenthal.

 

Related topic:
Meryl StreepOnly Murders in the BuildingHuluSelena GomezSteve MartinMolly ShannonJohn Hoffman
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Selena Gomez to portray Linda Ronstadt in upcoming biopic

Jacqueline Fernandez and Selena Gomez's Tuscany snapshot sparks Internet frenzy

Jacqueline Fernandez and Selena Gomez's Tuscany snapshot sparks Internet frenzy

Selena Gomez indicates next album could be her last

Selena Gomez indicates next album could be her last

Meryl Streep and husband Don Gummer have been separated for six years

Meryl Streep and husband Don Gummer have been separated for six years

Selena Gomez returns as most-followed woman on Instagram

|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

ময়মনসিংহে বাস-অটোরিকশার সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৭

প্রাথমিকভাবে পুলিশের ধারণা, নিহত সাতজন অটোরিকশার চালক ও যাত্রী।

এইমাত্র
|ব্যাংক

ব্যাংকের স্বতন্ত্র পরিচালক নিয়োগে যে যোগ্যতা-কর্তব্য নির্ধারণ করল বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification