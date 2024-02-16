Meryl Streep to reprise role in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ S04

Renowned actress Meryl Streep is confirmed to return for the fourth season of Hulu's hit murder-mystery comedy, "Only Murders in the Building." Streep, a three-time Oscar winner, will reprise her role as Loretta Durkin, the love interest of Martin Short's character, Oliver Putnam.

Streep's return was officially announced as she closed a deal to recur in the upcoming season, following her notable appearances in previous instalments. Season three concluded with Loretta receiving an enticing job offer in Los Angeles, setting the stage for potential new developments in her character arc.

The next season of the comedy, which also stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, is set to kick off with a storyline taking the cast to Los Angeles before circling back to its familiar setting, The Arconia.

20th Television president Karey Burke confirmed Streep's involvement in an interview with TV's Top 5, expressing that the esteemed actress had a fantastic experience working on the show. Streep's return adds to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming season, which promises to deliver more intrigue and humour to audiences.

In addition to Streep, Molly Shannon will also join the cast in recurring roles for season four. Co-created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building" boasts an executive production team that includes Dan Fogelman, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Jess Rosenthal.