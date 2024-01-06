TV & Film
Meryl Streep credits 'Barbie' for saving the industry

Photo: Collected

Renowned actress Meryl Streep expressed gratitude and admiration for the creative force behind the movie "Barbie" during her appearance at the Palm Springs Film Awards. Streep, while presenting the International Star Award (Actress) to Carey Mulligan for her role in "Maestro", lauded the "Barbie" team for their remarkable contribution to the cinematic landscape.

The accolade followed the recognition of Billie Eilish and Finneas, who received the prestigious Chairman's Award for their song "What Was I Made For?" from the "Barbie" soundtrack. This marked a historic moment, as they became the first songwriters to be honoured with this award at Palm Springs.

Drawing parallels to past declarations within the industry, Streep's words echoed sentiments akin to Steven Spielberg's tribute to Tom Cruise for his role in "Top Gun: Maverick", acknowledging their impact on the movie business. 

Streep told the team they "have delivered the 'Barbie' love bomb. You saved the movies last summer and all of our jobs. You've delivered joy to countless generations and genders of people and you should surf that wave kids, until you're old and deserve to be jaded like me."

Golden Globe Awards 2024: A starry comeback with new faces and bold changes
Golden Globe Awards comeback with new faces and bold changes

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" emerged as the highest-grossing movie of 2023, with $1.4 billion in ticket sales, and is the highest-grossing Warner Bros. film in history.

 

Meryl StreepBarbie 2023Greta GerwigMargot Robbie
