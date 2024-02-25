‘Devil Wears Prada’ stars reunite at SAG Awards 2024

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt, the three castmates of the popular classic film, "The Devil Wears Prada", had pleasantly reunited at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards to present the award of Best Actor in a Comedy Series, whilst entertaining the audiences with a brilliant comedic sketch from the film.

Emily Blunt received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the esteemed 30th edition of the SAG Awards this year thanks to her role in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer".

The sketch began when Streep took to the stage first, alone, and told the audience that she had forgotten her glasses and the envelope which contained this year's winner's list. Following that cue, Hathaway and Blunt then appeared on the stage to hand Streep her missing items, a nod to their roles as assistants to Miranda Priestly (Streep) in the film "The Devil Wears Prada".

"Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins," Blunt said, to which Streep fiercely disagreed. "No, no. That wasn't a question," Hathaway told Streep in a nod to one of Miranda's most icy lines of dialogue in the film.

Blunt also quoted Miranda by telling Streep: "By all means, move at a glacial pace."

At the SAG Awards, Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt had a public reunion after a long while. However, Hathaway and Blunt also had a reunion last year for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, discussing their time working together on "The Devil Wears Prada".

Video of The Devil Wears Prada Reunion at The 30th Annual SAG Awards

Blunt shared that Hathaway was incredibly welcoming and treated her as an equal despite being a big movie star at that time. They've known each other for 18 years, and "The Devil Wears Prada" was a memorable experience for them. Although a sequel to the movie is tempting, Hathaway expressed doubts due to the significant changes in the media landscape since the film's release in 2006.

Hathaway mentioned the possibility of Andy and Emily getting coffee for Miranda in Europe, but she believes a sequel may not happen. She suggested the option of relaunching the concept with new people.

Meanwhile, "The Devil Wears Prada" is being adapted into a musical for stage, with Vanessa Williams playing Miranda Priestly and Elton John contributing to the original score.