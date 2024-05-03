TV & Film
Ryan Gosling turns down roles that are too psychologically twisted, prioritises family

Ryan Gosling turns down roles that are too psychologically twisted for Eva Mendes, their kids
Photos: Collected

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine, renowned Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling opens up about how his family has influenced his career decisions, just in time for the premiere of his latest film, "The Fall Guy".

Gosling, known for his diverse roles spanning from romantic dramas to action-packed blockbusters, reveals that he's taking a more thoughtful approach to selecting roles, particularly those that could have a negative impact on his mental health. 

The Oscar nominee has two children with partner and fellow actor Eva Mendes. Gosling's recent movies, the comedy "Barbie" and the action romance "The Fall Guy", certainly reflect this career choice.

"I don't really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place," Gosling told the publication. "This moment is when I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first."

"I think 'La La Land' was the first," Gosling added about when he started to shift his career. "It was just sort of like, 'Oh, this will be fun for them, too, because even though they're not coming to set, we're practising the piano every day or we're dancing or we're singing.' Their interest in 'Barbie' and their disinterest in Ken was an inspiration. I thought, they were already making little movies about their Barbies on the iPad when it happened, so the fact that I was going off to work to make one too, we just felt like we were aligned."

Speaking about "The Fall Guy," Gosling expressed enthusiasm for the film, where he portrays a Hollywood stuntman endeavouring to win back the love of his life, played by Emily Blunt. Critics have already praised Gosling's performance, noting his seamless blend of action and comedy.

Peter Debruge, chief film critic at Variety, lauded Gosling's portrayal, describing it as one of his most charming and appealing characters to date. Debruge commended Gosling for his ability to radiate charisma on screen, contrasting it with previous roles where expression was more restrained.

"The Fall Guy" is set to premiere in theatres on May 3, courtesy of Universal Pictures. As audiences anticipate Gosling's latest cinematic venture, his candid reflections on family influence offer a deeper insight into the actor's evolving career and personal priorities.

push notification