Bangladeshi ‘Ken’ in Dhaka

From riding around in a CNG while wearing a lungi to walking the red carpet at the Prothom Alo Awards—Ramzan Miah's short trip to Dhaka was anything but boring. The Bangladeshi 'Ken', known for his appearances in major Hollywood productions like "Barbie", "Wicked", and "Aladdin", continues to make the country proud as he juggles acting, dancing, and interviewing some of Hollywood's biggest names.

"Originally, my trip to Dhaka was meant to be short—I came to relax. But a skincare brand reached out, and I ended up working for it," said Ramzan Miah. "I was happy to meet friends and explore the city by CNG and rickshaw. I've been sightseeing in Old Dhaka, learning about the history behind the buildings. I even visited a mosque here for the first time. Dhaka feels magical—busy, yes, but full of love and respect. Everyone works so hard, and I just feel content being here."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Recently, two of Ramzan's videos went viral—one of him roaming the streets of Dhaka in a lungi, and another wearing a sherwani in the UK.

"Lungi is part of my tradition and my community," he explained. "If I don't embrace and share that, I feel like I'm losing something important. I'm not trying to be someone else—I'm trying to represent my roots. The lungi, the sherwani—they're all part of who I am. When I posted the sherwani look a month ago, it went viral. People saw someone they could relate to—'Ramzan bhai' in a way that reflects their own lives. I wear lungis regularly, so I thought, why not normalise that here? Representing our culture abroad is vital. We're a minority, and we need to highlight our culture as much as we can."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Despite the love and support online, Ramzan has also faced hate and racism. "I get a lot of abusive comments—people calling me things like 'Black monkey' or using racial slurs like the N-word. Some say, 'He's a CNG driver, why is he a model?' Sadly, I get these kinds of comments daily. But I've learned it comes from insecurity—people who lash out because they see someone like me doing things they never imagined possible. I've grown a thick skin, but it's disheartening to know that racism still exists, sometimes even from people within my community. I try to change the narrative by being more visible. The more I work, the more the negativity has started to fade."

Dance has been a key part of Ramzan's journey to Hollywood. "I started with Bangladeshi natoks when I was young, and as I grew older, I fell in love with dance. I trained seriously, and that helped me land roles in 'Wicked', 'Barbie', and 'Aladdin'. For 'Barbie', they needed a dancer who could act, move, and embody a 'Ken'. I ended up filming for three months. I even had to learn fight choreography for a fight scene between the Kens—something I had never done before."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

"Wicked" was another milestone. "That one was special," he said. "I auditioned while I was in Dhaka for Barbie's premiere. I always carry my camera and tripod with me. My agent called and said, 'Ramzan, we need an audition tape now.' I told him, 'Send me the scene,' and I filmed it right there in the hotel room. I'm always ready for a challenge."

Given the availability of limited roles for South Asian actors and the growing competition, Ramzan believes that visibility is key. "Social media plays a huge role. It connects you with directors, casting agents, and fellow creatives. Friends are important too—if you surround yourself with other creative people, you can produce your own films, create your own dance pieces, tell your own stories."

One of his roles even came directly through social media. "I was cast in Ed Sheeran's music video 'Azizam' because of my online presence. They found my profile and thought I was stylish, a strong dancer, and could act—so they cast me. That's the power of digital visibility."

Beyond acting and dancing, Ramzan also loves to interview big names in Hollywood. "Film premieres in the UK have become more inclusive—they're inviting social media influencers as part of their marketing strategy. I've had the chance to interview the cast and directors of 'Lilo & Stitch', and even the director of 'Thunderbolts'. They wanted someone from the South Asian community as a representative, and it's also a great way for me to connect with directors and learn what they look for during casting. It's another way to help my community and see the possibilities."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

When asked which interview stood out the most, Ramzan didn't hesitate, affirming, "Interviewing Auliʻi Cravalho, the voice of Moana, was amazing. She was super cool, got my name right, and even said she wanted to visit Bangladesh! I asked her how 'Moana' connects to culture, and she loved that question. I told her I'm Bangladeshi and love embracing my culture. I asked if there's a journey she'd love to experience more, and she said, 'I'd love to experience Bangladesh.' Next time I interview any director or producer, I'll ask them a question like, 'Can we shoot the next part in Bangladesh?'"

Ramzan has earned the nickname 'Bangladeshi Ken', a title he embraces with pride. "Everywhere I went in Dhaka, people asked, 'Oh my God, are you Ken from 'Barbie'?' I think it's going to stick—and honestly, I love it. It's amazing to see people so proud to see a Bangladeshi in a big Hollywood film. I don't mind being called Bangladeshi Ken because it gives people hope. If they can see me, maybe they can imagine themselves there too. That's what makes it special. I want to inspire others to write their own stories and chase their dreams."