Trailer unveiled for ‘Wicked’ sequel ‘Wicked: For Good’

The official trailer for "Wicked: For Good", the concluding instalment in the two-part adaptation of the acclaimed musical "Wicked", has been released, offering audiences an early look at the final chapter of the story.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande reprise their roles as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, in the sequel, which follows the events of "Wicked", the first film in the series.

Adapted from the long-running "Broadway and West End" musical—based on Gregory Maguire's 2005 novel—the cinematic version was split into two parts.

The second film is scheduled to hit theatres on 21 November.

Filming for the two features took place concurrently at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, from December 2022 to January 2024. Production was briefly halted due to the Hollywood actors' strike.

Released in 2024, "Wicked" became the highest-grossing film of the year in the UK and went on to earn 10 Oscar nominations, securing wins for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

With a runtime of 2 hours and 40 minutes, the film nearly matched the length of the original stage production.

Erivo and Grande's off-screen rapport garnered widespread attention during the first film's promotional campaign, with the duo opening this year's Academy Awards with a musical performance from Wicked.

A notable challenge for the sequel is the absence of some of the most iconic numbers from the stage musical—such as "Defying Gravity", "Popular", and "The Wizard and I"—all of which featured in the first film. However, director Jon M Chu has confirmed the inclusion of two original songs in "Wicked: For Good", describing them as essential to the narrative.

The sequel also sees the return of Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, and Jeff Goldblum, with the story continuing from where the first film concluded.

Elphaba is now branded a threat to the state of Oz, while Glinda has risen as a figurehead under the influence of the Wizard.

The trailer opens with Glinda addressing a furious crowd bearing torches in search of Elphaba, and ends with Elphaba soaring into the sky, declaring her intention to see the Wizard.

Speaking about the sequel, Chu said the second film explores the consequences of the characters' choices, stating: "The temperature is up."