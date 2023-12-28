Ariana Grande to release new album in 2024

Ariana Grande, the renowned pop sensation, took to social media on Wednesday morning to announce her highly-anticipated return to the music scene in 2024 with the announcement of dropping a new album.

In her Instagram posts, Grande shared snippets and moments from her time in the studio, indicating the upcoming release. The thread of photos included a diverse array of content, from videos of her mother dancing to a FaceTime screenshot capturing her dance moves. Additional images hinting at a potential music video set, as well as an emotional photo of Grande crying, were also part of the announcement post.

Describing the contrasting vibes encapsulated in the album, Grande referenced "the two moods of the album" in her Instagram story.

In a candid video shared by Grande, captured by an individual, she expressed both weariness and elation as she approaches the concluding stages of the album's creation. "I'm so tired," she admits in the clip, adding, "But so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons."

Grande's dedicated fanbase received a special care package from the artiste, featuring a photo showcasing her distinctive red-tinted lips, along with red lipstick from her R.E.M. Beauty line. Accompanying the package was a handwritten note reiterating the message: "See you next year."

Beyond her musical endeavours, Grande has been involved in various ventures, notably her role in the forthcoming "Wicked" film scheduled for release next November. Additionally, following her departure from longtime manager Scooter Braun, Grande recently signed with Brandon Creed and his new management company, Good World Management.

Her association with Good World Management adds Grande to a roster featuring artistes such as Demi Lovato, Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Orville Peck, Mark Ronson, and former Fifth Harmony member Normani, the latter through a co-management deal with Lydia Asrat's firm Q10.