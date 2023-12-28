Music
AFP
Thu Dec 28, 2023 10:42 AM
Last update on: Thu Dec 28, 2023 10:55 AM

Most Viewed

Music

South African music legend Mbongeni Ngema dies in car accident

AFP
Thu Dec 28, 2023 10:42 AM Last update on: Thu Dec 28, 2023 10:55 AM
South African music legend Mbongeni Ngema dies in car accident
Photo: Collected

Mbongeni Ngema, writer of the acclaimed musical "Sarafina" about student riots in apartheid Soweto, was killed in a car crash on Wednesday at the age of 68, his family announced. 

Ngema died just as the 1992 movie, developed with legendary jazz musician Hugh Masekela, was making a return with a screening at this year's Cannes film festival classic section and a streaming release. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother, father, husband and a patriot, Mbongeni Ngema," the family said in a statement. "Ngema was killed in a head-on car accident whilst returning from attending a funeral" in Eastern Cape province, the statement added. He was a passenger in the vehicle.

"Sarafina" made Ngema a pan-African music star. A stage version had earlier played on New York's Broadway for two years. It was nominated for Tony and Grammy awards. The film starred Leleti Khumalo, who had been in the stage version and later married Ngema, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Ngema also co-wrote the 1981 play Woza Albert with Percy Mtwa and Barney Simon. A satirical look at the plight of black people in white-dominated South Africa, the play toured Europe and North America. His works "reflected the spirit of resistance" during the "apartheid and liberation struggle", the family said.

Having children is becoming a burden for women: Asha Bhosle
Read more

Having children is becoming a burden for women: Asha Bhosle

Ngema was also an actor, choreographer, composer and singer. His hit songs included "Stimela sa se Zola", also made with Masekela. In 2020 one of Ngema's ex-wives alleged in a book that he had sexually abused her.

Related topic:
South African music legendMbongeni Ngemacar accident
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Car accident in Bangladesh

Car crash kills 3 of a family

Pant to be airlifted to Mumbai for surgery

Mohammed Shami turns life-saver

3 die as car hits auto rickshaw

Bogura crash: Injured Singer Khurshid Alam flown to Dhaka

কক্সবাজারে পিকনিক বাস ও পিকআপের সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৪
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

কক্সবাজারে পিকনিক বাস ও পিকআপের সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৪

আজ সকাল সাড়ে ৭টার দিকে উপজেলার উত্তর হারবাংয়ের কলাবাগান এলাকায় এ দুর্ঘটনা ঘটে।

১১ মিনিট আগে
|বায়ুদূষণ

টানা দ্বিতীয় দিন বিশ্বে সবচেয়ে দূষিত বাতাস ঢাকার

২৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification