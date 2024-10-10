Two entire families lost to a road accident in Pirojpur

At least eight people from two families, including four children, died after a private car plunged into a roadside canal in Pirojpur early today.

The deceased are Shawon, 32, his wife Amina, 25, their two children Sahadat, 7, and Abdullah, 3, from Bhaijhora village of Pirojpur's Nazirpur upazila and Motaleb Sheikh, 45, his wife Sabina, 30, their two children Mukta, 12, and Sowayib, 2, from Ramnathpur village of Sherpur Sadar upazila.

Md Mukit Hasan Khan, additional superintendent of police in Pirojpur, said the accident took place on Pirojpur-Nazirpur-Goplaganj road at Ghanosha village under Pirojpur Sadar upazila around 2:00am.

"On information, police and a rescue team of Pirojpur fire station rushed to the spot, brought out the victims from inside the car and rushed them to Pirojpur district hospital where duty doctors declared all the eight persons dead," the SP said.

Mohammad Murad, a cousin of Shawon, said both Shawon and Motaleb live in Dhaka's Bhasantek area.

Two days ago, they went to visit Kuakata with their family members. While returning to Dhaka, Shawon, who was driving, lost control over the steering and fell into a roadside canal, the cousin said.

Shawon was supposed to visit his village with his friend Motaleb while returning from Kuakata, Murad said.

Nazma, a resident of Ghanosha village, said she heard the screams of a woman and the sound of something falling into the canal around 2:00am.

"Then, we came out of the home and found the car in the canal," she said, adding that her husband and son tried to rescue them but failed.

They informed the matter to Pirojpur Sadar Police Station through local village guards.

Nijam Uddin, resident medical officer in Pirojpur district hospital, said all eight members were brought dead to the hospital.

Talha Bin Zasim, an officer of the media wing of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters, said they came to know about the accident around 2:15am.

On information, two fire engines along with police members and locals carried out the rescue operations.