Ariana Grande boards new ‘Meet the Parents’ sequel

After the massive success of "Wicked: Part 1", Ariana Grande and Universal Pictures are joining forces once again—this time for another major franchise. According to sources close to Deadline, the acclaimed singer and Academy Award nominee is set to appear in the upcoming instalment of the "Meet the Parents" series. The film is scheduled for release on November 25, 2026.

John Hamburg will direct the film, with the original stars — Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Teri Polo, and Blythe Danner — all reprising their roles. Hamburg, who co-wrote all three previous entries in the franchise, is also writing the script for this new chapter. While plot details remain tightly under wraps, so does information about the character Grande will portray.

Jane Rosenthal and De Niro will produce the film via Tribeca Productions, Jay Roach through Delirious Media, and Stiller and John Lesher under Red Hour Films. Hamburg will also produce through his company, Particular Pictures. The original "Meet the Parents" debuted in 2000 and earned over $330 million globally, ranking as the seventh highest-grossing movie that year. Its sequels—"Meet the Fockers" (2004) and "Little Fockers" (2010)—also performed well at the box office. Combined, the franchise has brought in $1.13 billion worldwide.

Universal's Executive Vice President of Production Development, Matt Reilly, along with Production Development Director Jacqueline Garell, will oversee the film on behalf of the studio.

Following her breakout role as Glinda in "Wicked", Grande has been approached with numerous offers. Ultimately, her strong relationship with Universal made this project a natural fit—one the studio is reportedly enthusiastic about.

"Wicked" broke multiple box office records and became the most successful adaptation of a Broadway musical in cinematic history, grossing nearly $800 million globally. Grande's performance as Glinda earned her nominations for an Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG Award, and a BAFTA in the Supporting Actress category. The film garnered 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won in the Costume Design and Production Design categories.

The sequel, "Wicked: For Good", is set to hit theatres on November 21.