Academy invites 534 new members, including Mikey Madison, Ariana Grande and Conan O’Brien

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended invitations to 534 individuals to join its membership this year, including 2025 Academy Award winners Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin and Lol Crawley, and nominees Ariana Grande, Sebastian Stan and Brandi Carlile. Also invited are this year's Oscars host Conan O'Brien, his predecessor Jimmy Kimmel, and their respective producers.

Executives named in the list include Tom Quinn of Neon, Jason Ropell of Mubi, Ravi Ahuja of Sony, and Shannon Ryan of Disney. Others include WME president Ari Greenburg, entertainment lawyer Nina Shaw, and Christian Hodell, managing partner at leading UK talent agency Hamilton Hodell.

Released Thursday morning, this year's list marks the largest group since 2020, when the Academy was in the midst of its post-#OscarsSoWhite push to diversify its ranks. At the time, class sizes ranged from 683 to a record 928. The following years saw a decline in numbers: 395 in 2021, 397 in 2022, 398 in 2023, and 487 in 2024.

Among the invitees is Hamdan Ballal, the Palestinian filmmaker who recently won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for "No Other Land". Ballal was reportedly beaten and detained in Israel weeks after his win. The Academy later issued an apology after facing backlash for its initial silence.

Notably absent from the list is Karla Sofía Gascón, the Spanish actor who made history as the first trans acting nominee for her role in "Emilia Pérez", the year's most nominated film. She became embroiled in controversy following the resurfacing of past tweets.

All Oscar nominees are automatically considered for membership in the year of their nomination. Others require sponsorship from two Academy members from their respective branches.

Twelve individuals received invitations from multiple branches and must choose one: Brady Corbet (directors and writers), Coralie Fargeat (directors and writers), Maha Haj (directors and writers), Soudade Kaadan (directors and writers), Matīss Kaža (animation and writers), Hossein Molayemi (animation and short films), Smriti Mundhra (documentary and short films), Molly O'Brien (documentary and short films), Shirin Sohani (animation and short films), Magnus von Horn (directors and writers), Ema Ryan Yamazaki (documentary, film editors and short films), and Gints Zilbalodis (animation, directors and writers).

According to the Academy, 41 percent of this year's invitees are women, 45 percent are from underrepresented communities, and 55 percent are based outside the United States, spanning 60 countries and territories. If all accept, total membership will reach 11,120, with 10,143 eligible to vote. Women will comprise 35 percent, underrepresented communities 22 percent, and international members 21 percent.

"We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists and professionals to join the Academy," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and outgoing president Janet Yang in a joint statement. "Through their commitment to filmmaking and to the greater movie industry, these exceptionally talented individuals have made indelible contributions to our global filmmaking community."

A full list of 2025's invitees follows.

Actors

Naomi Ackie – "Mickey 17," "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody"

Aml Ameen – "Rustin," "Yardie"

Gillian Anderson – "The Last King of Scotland," "The House of Mirth"

Adria Arjona – "Blink Twice," "Hit Man"

Monica Barbaro – "A Complete Unknown," "Top Gun: Maverick"

Dave Bautista – "Dune: Part Two," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Yura Borisov – "Anora," "Compartment No. 6"

Rachel Brosnahan – "The Amateur," "I'm Your Woman"

Jodie Comer – "The Bikeriders," "The Last Duel"

Emma Corrin – "Nosferatu," "My Policeman"

Raymond Cruz – "Training Day," "Clear and Present Danger"

Kieran Culkin – "A Real Pain," "Igby Goes Down"

Danielle Deadwyler – "The Piano Lesson," "Till"

Stephen Graham – "Boiling Point," "The Irishman"

Ariana Grande – "Wicked," "Don't Look Up"

Kamal Haasan – "Vikram," "Nayakan"

Paul Walter Hauser – "Richard Jewell," "I, Tonya"

John Kani – "Murder Mystery," "Black Panther"

Karren Karagulian – "Anora," "Tangerine"

Ayushmann Khurrana – "Article 15," "Andhadhun"

Payman Maadi – "Life and a Day," "A Separation"

Mikey Madison – "Anora," "Once upon a Time…in Hollywood"

Jason Momoa – "Dune," "Aquaman"

Adriana Paz – "Emilia Pérez," "Perpetual Sadness"

Adam Pearson – "A Different Man," "Under the Skin"

Aubrey Plaza – "My Old Ass," "Emily the Criminal"

Margaret Qualley – "The Substance," "Poor Things"

Andrew Scott – "All of Us Strangers," "Catherine Called Birdy"

Justice Smith – "I Saw the TV Glow," "The American Society of Magical Negroes"

Sebastian Stan – "The Apprentice," "A Different Man"

Jeremy Strong – "The Apprentice," "The Big Short"

Fernanda Torres – "I'm Still Here," "Love Me Forever or Never"

Emily Yancy – "Origin," "Cotton Comes to Harlem"

Animation

Sandra Andersen – "Wolfwalkers," "The Breadwinner"

Lucrèce Andreae – "Grandpa Walrus," "Trois Petits Points"

Cinzia Angelini – "Hitpig," "Mila"

Richard Beek – "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl," "Early Man"

Julie Bernier Gosselin – "The Sea Beast," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Mary Blee – "The Wild Robot," "The Boss Baby: Family Business"

Joyce Borenstein – "Lida Moser Photographer," "The Colours of My Father: A Portrait of Sam Borenstein"

Neysa Bové – "Encanto," "Raya and the Last Dragon"

Alex Budovsky – "Algorithm Takedown," "Bathtime in Clerkenwell"

Eunyoung Choi – "The Colors Within," "Inu-Oh"

Merlin Crossingham – "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl," "Early Man"

Mike Defeo – "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run," "Ice Age"

Ricardo Delgado – "How to Train Your Dragon," "The Incredibles"

Robert DeSue – "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," "Missing Link"

Nina Gantz – "Wander to Wonder," "Edmond"

Heidi Jo Gilbert – "The Wild Robot," "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

Kelsey Hurley – "Wish," "Raya and the Last Dragon"

Matīss Kaža* – "Flow"

Kim Keukeleire – "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," "Isle of Dogs"

Nicola Lavender – "The Mitchells vs. the Machines," "Smallfoot"

Robert Lence – "Beauty and the Beast," "Toy Story"

Kelsey Mann – "Inside Out 2," "Onward"

Deanna Marsigliese – "Inside Out 2," "Incredibles 2"

Hossein Molayemi* – "In the Shadow of the Cypress," "Run Rostam Run"

Becky Neiman-Cobb – "Elemental," "Bao"

Daisuke Nishio – "Magic Candies," "The File of Young Kindaichi 2: Murderous Deep Blue"

Seiji Okuda – "The Boy and the Beast," "Summer Wars"

Alex Orrelle – "Klaus," "Condorito: La Película"

Rodrigo Perez-Castro – "Night of the Zoopocalypse," "Koati"

Bill Perkins – "Fantasia/2000," "Aladdin"

Jelena Popović – "Boat People," "Hedgehog's Home"

Karen Ryan – "Nimona," "Moana"

Anna Samo – "The Wild-Tempered Clavier," "Conversations with a Whale"

Shirin Sohani* – "In the Shadow of the Cypress," "Run Rostam Run"

Siqi Song – "Sister," "The Coin"

Alessandra Sorrentino – "Inside Out 2," "Nimona"

Rosana Sullivan – "Inside Out 2," "Kitbull"

Takashi Washio – "Magic Candies," "Go! Princess Pretty Cure: Go! Go!! Gouka Sanbon Date!!!"

Julie Zackary – "Nimona," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Gregory Zalcman – "Flow," "Sirocco and the Kingdom of Winds"

Gints Zilbalodis* – "Flow," "Away"

Cinematographers

Pooyan Aghababaei – "The Seed of the Sacred Fig," "Mysteries of the Lake"

Rachel Aoun – "Farha," "Solitaire"

Kate Arizmendi – "National Anthem," "Monica"

Stuart Bentley – "We Live in Time," "Surge"

Valentina Caniglia – "Adieu, Lacan," "David Chase: A Sopranos Session"

Cao Yu – "Decoded," "The Cord of Life"

Rachel Clark – "Edge of Summer," "Pirates"

Lol Crawley – "The Brutalist," "White Noise"

Drew Daniels – "Anora," "Red Rocket"

Sophie Darlington – "Penguins," "Earth: One Amazing Day"

Ranabir Das – "All We Imagine as Light," "A Night of Knowing Nothing"

Cristina Dunlap – "Am I OK?," "American Fiction"

Ali Ghazi – "Residents of Nowhere," "Day Zero"

Gorka Gómez Andreu – "The Antique," "Cabrini"

Paul Guilhaume – "Emilia Pérez," "The Five Devils"

Kira Kelly – "Rez Ball," "Skin in the Game"

Jacek Laskus – "Schindler Space Architect," "Viva Verdi!"

Suzie Lavelle – "Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy," "The End We Start From"

Monika Lenczewska – "Animal," "City of Lies"

Yorick Le Saux – "Blitz," "Little Women"

Samuel Levy – "His Three Daughters," "Lady Bird"

Eric Lin – "House of Spoils," "The Perfect Find"

Gin Loane – "The Convert," "The Justice of Bunny King"

Suki Medenčević – "League of Legends: Origins," "The Pixar Story"

Oren Soffer – "Allswell in New York," "The Creator"

Adrian Teijido – "I'm Still Here," "River of Desire"

Rina Yang – "The Fire Inside," "Nanny"

Costume Designers

Sergio Ballo – "The Return," "The Emperor's New Clothes"

Maxima Basu – "All We Imagine as Light," "Bajirao Mastani"

Eva Coen – "Terraferma," "Respiro"

Thierry Delettre – "The Count of Monte Cristo," "Before Sunset"

Nic Ede – "Hysteria," "Wilde"

Margrét Einarsdóttir – "Touch," "Lamb"

Bunmi Ademilola Fashina – "Mami Wata," "Light in the Dark"

Frauke Firl – "The End," "Antichrist"

Cynthia Flynt – "A League of Their Own," "Awakenings"

Kate Forbes – "The Brutalist," "Fair Play"

Małgorzata Fudala – "A Real Pain," "The Girl with the Needle"

Tanja Hausner – "The Devil's Bath," "Sisi and I"

Cappi Ireland – "Better Man," "Mortal Kombat"

Claudia Kopke – "I'm Still Here," "The House of Sand"

Lisa Lovaas – "Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1," "Renfield"

Elaine Montalvo – "A Better Life," "Real Women Have Curves"

Eva Nathena – "Murderess," "Man of God"

Dora Ng – "Where the Wind Blows," "Better Days"

Carlos Rosario – "Alien: Romulus," "The Girl in the Spider's Web"

Kazuhiro Sawataishi – "Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends," "13 Assassins"

Katarína Štrbová Bieliková – "Waves," "Charlatan"

Györgyi Szakács – "Semmelweis," "Sunshine"

Directors

Kamila Andini – "Yuni," "The Mirror Never Lies"

Danielle Arbid – "Passion Simple," "A Lost Man"

Emily Atef – "Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything," "More than Ever"

Bi Gan – "Long Day's Journey into Night," "Kaili Blues"

Mong-Hong Chung – "The Falls," "A Sun"

Gia Coppola – "The Last Showgirl," "Palo Alto"

Brady Corbet* – "The Brutalist," "Vox Lux"

Mamadou Dia – "Demba," "Nafi's Father"

Coralie Fargeat* – "The Substance," "Revenge"

Daniel Filho – "Silence of the Rain," "Golden Mouth"

Mike Flanagan – "Doctor Sleep," "Gerald's Game"

Rose Glass – "Love Lies Bleeding," "Saint Maud"

Miguel Gomes – "Arabian Nights," "Tabu"

Maha Haj* – "Mediterranean Fever," "Personal Affairs"

Azazel Jacobs – "His Three Daughters," "The Lovers"

Soudade Kaadan* – "Nezouh," "The Day I Lost My Shadow"

Michel Khleifi – "Canticle of the Stones," "Wedding in Galilee"

Stanley Kwan – "Lan Yu," "Rouge"

Gabriel Mascaro – "The Blue Trail," "Neon Bull"

David Pablos – "Dance of the 41," "The Chosen Ones"

Halina Reijn – "Babygirl," "Bodies Bodies Bodies"

Saeed Roustayi – "Leila's Brothers," "Life and a Day"

Jane Schoenbrun – "I Saw the TV Glow," "We're All Going to the World's Fair"

Albert Serra – "Pacifiction," "Story of My Death"

Elia Suleiman – "It Must Be Heaven," "Divine Intervention"

Daniela Thomas – "O Banquete," "Vazante"

Rose Troche – "The Safety of Objects," "Go Fish"

Magnus von Horn* – "The Girl with the Needle," "The Here After"

Gints Zilbalodis* – "Flow," "Away"

Documentary

Beth Aala – "This Is Brighton," "Uncharted"

Yuval Abraham – "No Other Land"

Basel Adra – "No Other Land"

Cecilia Aldarondo – "You Were My First Boyfriend," "Landfall"

Hamdan Ballal – "No Other Land"

Ben Bernhard – "All That Breathes," "Aquarela"

Arun Bhattarai – "Agent of Happiness," "The Next Guardian"

Eliza Capai – "Incompatible with Life," "Your Turn"

Heather Courtney – "Breaking the News," "For the Record"

Margje de Koning – "Daan's Inheritance," "Burma VJ"

Judith Ehrlich – "The Boys Who Said No!," "The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers"

Asmae El Moudir – "The Mother of All Lies," "The Postcard"

Sam Feder – "Heightened Scrutiny," "Disclosure"

Elena Fortes – "A Cop Movie," "Midnight Family"

Abby Ginzberg – "Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power," "Waging Change"

Lea Glob – "Apolonia, Apolonia," "Venus"

Rémi Grellety – "Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat," "I Am Not Your Negro"

Rabab Haj Yahya – "Coexistence, My Ass!," "Another Body"

Marc Hoeferlin – "Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love," "My Father and Me"

Bing Liu – "All These Sons," "Minding the Gap"

Elizabeth Lo – "Mistress Dispeller," "Stray"

Cynthia López – "Strong Island," "Where Soldiers Come From"

Smriti Mundhra* – "I Am Ready, Warden," "St. Louis Superman"

Mette Cheng Munthe-Kaas – "Hidden Letters," "Nowhere to Hide"

Michel Dimitri Negroponte – "Herd," "My Autonomous Neighbor"

Raphaela Neihausen – "Joe's Violin," "Miss Gulag"

Bao Minh Nguyen – "The Greatest Night in Pop," "Be Water"

Eric Nyari – "Black Box Diaries," "Instruments of a Beating Heart"

Molly O'Brien* – "The Only Girl in the Orchestra," "The Disappearance of Shere Hite"

Benjamin Olafsen Ree – "The Remarkable Life of Ibelin," "The Painter and the Thief"

Kazuhiro Soda – "The Cats of Gokogu Shrine," "Campaign"

Sam Soko – "Free Money," "Softie"

Johnny Symons – "Assembly," "Out Run"

Rachel Szor – "No Other Land"

Stan Warnow – "Deconstructing Dad: The Music, Machines and Mystery of Raymond Scott," "Woodstock"

Ema Ryan Yamazaki* – "Instruments of a Beating Heart," "Koshien: Japan's Field of Dreams"

Jia Zhao – "A Marble Travelogue," "Kabul, City in the Wind"

Music

Segun Akinola – "The Bayou," "Girl You Know It's True"

Abraham Alexander – "Sing Sing"

Chris Bacon – "Heretic," "Men in Black: International"

Diego Baldenweg – "In the Land of Saints and Sinners," "The Reformer. Zwingli: A Life's Portrait."

Andranik Berberyan – "Yasha and Leonid Brezhnev," "Amerikatsi"

Daniel Blumberg – "The Brutalist," "The World to Come"

René G. Boscio – "Lake George," "Emergency"

Camille – "Emilia Pérez," "Corsage"

Brandi Carlile – "Elton John: Never Too Late," "Onward"

Kwong Wing Chan – "Peg O' My Heart," "The Dumpling Queen"

Toby Chu – "The Monkey King," "Found"

Lorenz Dangel – "September 5," "Dying"

Jack Dolman – "Wicked," "Bones and All"

Clément Ducol – "Emilia Pérez," "Chicken for Linda!"

Maxence Dussère – "Emilia Pérez," "Le Principal"

Stephanie Economou – "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3," "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken"

Wei San Hsu – "Invisible Nation," "Another Woman"

Amanda Delores Patricia Jones – "Mea Culpa," "Moving On"

Siddhartha Khosla – "A Family Affair," "The Idea of You"

Tom Kramer – "Chupa," "Captain Marvel"

Michael A. Levine – "Outbreak," "Atypical Wednesday"

Branford Marsalis – "Rustin," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Nami Melumad – "Thor: Love and Thunder," "The Adventures of Thomasina Sawyer"

Youssou N'Dour – "Youssou N'Dour: I Bring What I Love," "Kirikou and the Sorceress"

Ré Olunuga – "Drift," "Girl"

Adrian Quesada – "Home Free," "Sing Sing"

Nic Ratner – "Bottoms," "The Humans"

Carlos Rafael Rivera – "Ezra," "Chupa"

Linda Thompson – "The Bodyguard," "Pretty Woman"

Amritha Vaz – "Little Stones," "Miss India America"

Isobel Waller-Bridge – "Magpie," "Wicked Little Letters"

Andrew Watt – "Elton John: Never Too Late," "Barbie"

Anthony Willis – "M3GAN," "Saltburn"

Rihards Zaļupe – "Flow," "Kaka, Pavasaris un Draugi"

Short Films

Annick Blanc – "Fauve," "The Colour of Your Lips"

Gaël Cabouat – "Bazigaga," "Rise of a Star"

Kate Chamuris – "The Breakthrough," "Nuevo Rico"

Christine W. Chen – "Jamgasm," "En Route"

Johnson Cheng – "Only the Moon Stands Still," "Lonely Blue Night"

Jeffrey Gee Chin – "Beta," "Anastasia's Journey"

David Cutler-Kreutz – "A Lien," "Flounder"

Sam Cutler-Kreutz – "A Lien," "Flounder"

Sam Davis – "Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó," "You Know Where to Find Me"

Elham Ehsas – "Yellow," "Your Hand Found Mine"

Eduardo Moises Escribano Solera – "Five Seasons of My Childhood," "How She Didn't Die"

Flavio Gerber – "Our Child," "Ala Kachuu – Take and Run"

Adam J. Graves – "Anuja," "Cycle Verité"

Joyce Liu-Countryman – "Don't Be Sorry," "A Family Guide to Hunting"

Carlo Francisco Manatad – "Cross My Heart and Hope to Die," "Shoredust"

Bongani Mlambo – "Bertie the Brilliant," "The Goldfish"

Hossein Molayemi* – "In the Shadow of the Cypress," "Run Rostam Run"

Smriti Mundhra* – "I Am Ready, Warden," "St. Louis Superman"

Molly O'Brien* – "The Only Girl in the Orchestra," "Wild Things"

Danijel Pek – "The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent," "Penalty Shot"

Nebojša Slijepčević – "The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent," "My Neighbour Wolf"

Shirin Sohani* – "In the Shadow of the Cypress," "Run Rostam Run"

Trent – "I'm Not a Robot," "Mustachio"

Sean Wang – "Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó," "Still Here"

Diana Ward – "Family Time," "The Goldfish"

Victoria Warmerdam – "I'm Not a Robot," "Mustachio"

Ema Ryan Yamazaki* – "Instruments of a Beating Heart," "Wheels of Fate: The Story of the Rickshaw Man"

Writers

Clint Bentley – "Sing Sing," "Jockey"

Theodore Edward Braun – "Betting on Zero," "Darfur Now"

Brady Corbet* – "The Brutalist," "Vox Lux"

Coralie Fargeat* – "The Substance," "Revenge"

Mona Fastvold – "The Brutalist," "The Sleepwalker"

Maha Haj* – "Mediterranean Fever," "Personal Affairs"

Murilo Hauser – "The Blue Trail," "I'm Still Here"

Soudade Kaadan* – "Nezouh," "The Day I Lost My Shadow"

Payal Kapadia – "All We Imagine as Light," "A Night of Knowing Nothing"

Matīss Kaža* – "Flow," "Neon Spring"

Greg Kwedar – "Sing Sing," "Jockey"

Line Langebek – "The Girl with the Needle," "I'll Come Running"

Heitor Lorega – "The Blue Trail," "I'm Still Here"

Chris Morgan – "The Fate of the Furious," "Wanted"

Julius Onah – "Captain America: Brave New World," "Bad Genius"

Drew Pearce – "The Fall Guy," "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation"

Channing Godfrey Peoples – "Miss Juneteenth"

Astrid Rondero – "Sujo," "Identifying Features"

Jeymes Samuel – "The Book of Clarence," "The Harder They Fall"

Danny Strong – "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1," "Lee Daniels' The Butler"

Apolline Traoré – "Sira," "Moi Zaphira!"

Magnus von Horn* – "The Girl with the Needle," "The Here After"

Lena Waithe – "Beauty," "Queen & Slim"

Richard Wesley – "Let's Do It Again," "Uptown Saturday Night"

Ti West – "Pearl," "The House of the Devil"

David Zellner – "Sasquatch Sunset," "Damsel"

Gints Zilbalodis* – "Flow," "Away"