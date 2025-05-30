Netflix tops TV charts with 'Squid Game', 'Adolescence'

Netflix has claimed the crown in the 2024-25 television season, with the Korean megahit "Squid Game" returning as the most-watched show across platforms, drawing a massive 27.1 million average viewers. Nielsen's newly expanded 35-day multiplatform rankings confirm the streamer's dominance — and mark a turning point in how the industry measures success.

Coming in second was the Netflix limited series "Adolescence", a surprise breakout that racked up 19 million viewers, signalling the streamer's strong grip on scripted content.

Yet broadcast TV wasn't left behind. CBS and ABC posted impressive viewership thanks to strategic streaming partnerships. ABC's procedural "High Potential" launched with 8.2 million viewers on traditional TV and added 7.9 million more on Hulu. CBS's reboot of "Matlock" delivered 10.5 million viewers on-air and pulled another 5.5 million on Paramount+.

CBS's "Tracker" became the third-most-watched series overall, trailing only Netflix's top two. It also led in total minutes viewed — a strong endorsement for the procedural genre in the streaming age.

Comedy also found its audience. Netflix's "Nobody Wants This" led the genre, followed by "Running Point" and "A Man on the Inside". CBS scored again with "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" and the enduring hit "Ghosts," recently renewed for two more seasons.

Streaming continued its reign in kids' content, too. YouTube sensation "Ms. Rachel" reached 11.5 million viewers across platforms, including Netflix — posing serious competition to "Bluey".

Reality TV veterans like "Survivor", "American Idol", and "The Voice" still held strong. "American Idol" saw its biggest finale audience in two years. New entrants like "The Floor", "Love Is Blind", and "Is It Cake? Holiday" also cracked the top 100, signalling genre longevity in both broadcast and streaming.

Cable TV, however, continues to decline. The only basic cable series to make the cut was "Yellowstone", buoyed by reruns on CBS. Meanwhile, CBS cancelled three dramas — "FBI: Most Wanted", "FBI: International," and "Equalizer" — despite each performing well.

The new Nielsen system also highlights the shift in how viewers consume content. Even top-performing network shows saw far more engagement through streaming than traditional linear broadcasts. ABC's "High Potential" pulled 5.2 million viewers in the 18-49 demo, but only 1 million watched live.

HBO's prestige dramas told a similar story. "The White Lotus" ranked fifth overall with 6.5 million viewers, yet only 325,000 tuned in linearly. "The Penguin" followed with 4.7 million in 18-49, but just 165,000 came from live viewership.

The 2024-25 season proves one thing: the gap between streaming and broadcast is shrinking, and cable's grip is fading fast. With Nielsen now counting all screens, the numbers are finally telling the full story.