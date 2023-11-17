Emily Blunt opens up about her stuttering, terms it neurological

Prominent Hollywood actor Emily Blunt recently opened up about her struggles with stuttering, a medical condition that causes frequent speech difficulties, at Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime event.

The actor, who gave life to Disney's iconic Mary Poppins or the Baker's Wife in "Into the Woods", said before being an actor she was just a little girl struggling with a stutter. Even today, the actor still considers herself a stutterer.

"Certain words will get stuck, the phone is a bit of a nightmare," Blunt said at the event where she went to accept the Wells Fargo's Power of Women Alumni Award for dedicating her time and energy to help children overcome stuttering through educational resources at the American Institute for Stuttering.

Krista Phillips, the Head of Consumer Cards and Marketing at Wells Fargo commended Blunt for her ongoing contributions to the institute while presenting the accolade, "She works with children and parents affected by stuttering – a cause that is deeply personal to her."

"Her support has enabled the Institute to expand its reach, offer more resources, and conduct groundbreaking research to understand better and address stuttering, providing hope and assistance to individuals who face this challenge daily."

Blunt further said, "I am grateful to shed light on stuttering because it is a disability that lives very often in the shadows alongside its friends: fear, shame, and humiliation."

Pointing out that stuttering affects about three million people in America and around 80 million people across the globe, the actress stressed that people should stop characterising a stutter as a nervous condition or a psychological issue. "This is wrong. It is neurological, it's biological, it's often hereditary, and it's not your fault," Blunt said.

Blunt shared how she still occasionally stutters over certain words or when speaking on the phone. "Environments challenge me if I'm scared or if I'm under pressure to persuade or convince, like, don't ever ask me to pitch you anything ever."

Blunt revealed the complexities of growing up with a stutter. It never really leaves you, she said, "A stutter is like an imposter living in your body, who doesn't pay rent. And completely and utterly misrepresents who you are as a person."

The actress continued discussing her 17 years working with the Institute, calling the group family and celebrating the hundreds of children they have helped.